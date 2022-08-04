Maxwell Drever will present the initial award of his newly established scholarship to one student on August 15, 2022

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxwell Drever is thrilled to announce that his newly established Scholarship will be awarded to one student exhibiting qualities of academic excellence on August 15, 2022. With his goal of easing student anxieties created by sky-high tuition fees, Mr. Drever hopes to make the Maxwell Drever Scholarship an annual event.



Over the past 50 years, Maxwell Drever has redeveloped/repositioned more than 47,000 multi-family apartments across the United States. While doing so, he has been the driving force behind the rebirth of hundreds of communities, $3.2 billion in lifetime deal volume, and thousands of satisfied investors. He takes joy in describing the buildings he has acquired over the years as “broken” apartments and hotels he “Dreverizes”, turning them into amenity-laden, luxurious affordable workforce housing complexes.

The Application Process: Applications for the Maxwell Drever Scholarship should be made by any student enrolled at an accredited university or college in the United States. They will be asked to write and submit an essay of 700-850 words addressing one of the following two questions

1) “Why is a daycare system that promotes the individual and common interests of people, families, corporations, and communities important?

2) “What recommendations can you share that address the problems that helped to create the affordable housing crisis, and please share your real-world solution”

In addition, applicants must share their name, phone number, physical address, email address, graduation date, university name, and current GPA, and submit it here: https://maxwelldreverscholarship.com/apply/



The winner of the Maxwell Drever Scholarship will be advised of Maxwell’s intent to make the award theirs’s by email, and that their name will be proudly displayed on the website www.maxwelldreverscholarship.com



Who is Maxwell Drever? Maxwell Drever has been a legend in the field of Affordable Workforce Housing for over five decades, a passionate backer of the maxim “Doing well by doing good”, and author of his upcoming memoir “Seven for Seven”.

To find out more about the Maxwell Drever scholarship, visit maxwelldreverscholarship.com/about. Undergraduates putting their all into obtaining their diploma and succeeding in their chosen career should apply. The application deadline is August 5, 2022, and the winner will be announced on August 15, 2022. Maxwell will read all submissions and choose his award winner personally.

