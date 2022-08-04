Submit Release
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases Guide on if Grief Can Cause Mental Illness

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown Behavioral Hospital has released a guide on if grief can cause mental illness. It also covers what grief is and its many different forms.

Grief can occur when someone has experienced a loss of some sort, including losing a job, pet, or loved one. It’s a powerful emotion that can make someone feel various feelings that can be difficult to understand or cope with. It can be an onset or trigger or a mental illness.

Typically, people who are grieving may experience several stages of grief, including denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. These stages are nonlinear, meaning people can experience them in several different orders and may go through them more than one time.

There are several symptoms and feelings that someone may experience when going through the grieving process, including:

• Crying
• Sleeping problems
• Lacking energy
• Feeling apathetic
• Eating too much or too little
• Avoiding social situations
• Withdrawing from relationships
• Having concentration issues
• Questioning spiritual beliefs, life choices, and goals
• Feeling angry, guilty, lonely, depressed, empty, or sad

People can experience a wide range of different types of grief. The ways that grief can play out include:

• Traumatic Grief: Grief following a violent, sudden death, or if the person who died was young.
• Delayed Grief: Struggling to process grief immediately allows the grief to last for months or even years.
• Disenfranchised Grief: Unable to openly discuss the death or loss due to stigma, leading to grieving silently.
• Complicated Grief: Chronic, intense grief that can disrupt everyday life and require professional help to resolve.

Since grief is complicated, it can lead to mental illness. It can trigger a mental illness, such as depression, alcohol or substance use disorders, or anxiety disorder, including PTSD, phobias, or panic disorder.

Georgetown Behavioral Hospital offers quality care from a caring staff and effective, evidence-based programs. If you or someone you know is struggling with severe mental health problems, they should visit the website to learn more about the hospital’s mental health inpatient care programs.

William Slover
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital
