Governor Abbott Congratulates Southwest Texas Junior College On $296,000 Career Training Grant

August 4, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated Southwest Texas Junior College on receiving a grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) for more than $296,000 to support career training. The Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant will help Southwest Texas Junior College purchase and install equipment to prepare dozens of students for careers in diesel engine repair while bolstering Texas' automotive workforce in the Middle Rio Grande.

"The State of Texas continues to ensure our talented workforce is provided with the training and technical education to meet the needs of the state's growing economy," said Governor Abbott. "The Texas Workforce Commission is an effective partner in helping students and job seekers across Texas receive the skills required to pursue good-paying, high-demand career opportunities. Together, we're building a prosperous future for Texans across the state."

Southwest Texas Junior College will use the JET funds to purchase equipment such as a truck diagnostic scanner, air-braked driving simulator, heavy vehicle HVAC system, and diesel engine transmission system. Students will be able to participate in hands-on training to prepare for Automotive Service Excellence Entry-Level certifications.

With funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC utilizes JET grants to defray start-up costs for career development and technical education programs for public community, state, and technical colleges, as well as school districts.

The award to Southwest Texas Junior College is the latest example of grants that TWC will be offering Texas schools and colleges in the coming months, representing significant investment in career and technical education across the state.

Learn more about TWC's JET grant program.