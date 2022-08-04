FWC seeks contracted nuisance alligator trapper for Citrus County

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program is accepting applications for a contracted nuisance alligator trapper in Citrus County.

Applicants must pass a criminal history check, have no fish or wildlife law violations and possess a valid, working email address.

To learn more about becoming a contracted nuisance alligator trapper and to apply online, visit MyFWC.com/Alligator and click on “Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program.” Applications must be received by Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. For more information, email FWCGator@MyFWC.com.