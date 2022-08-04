Q&A with new Fish and Game Panhandle Regional Supervisor, Carson Watkins

Carson Watkins is the newly minted Regional Supervisor for Idaho Fish and Game in the Panhandle Region. He fills the shoes of Chip Corsi, a seasoned Regional Supervisor with a nearly 20-year tenure in the role.

Get to know Carson a bit by reading a quick question and answer session with him.

Tell us a little about yourself.

”I grew up on a family farm and ranch in Emmett, that’s where I learned to love everything about Idaho. I attended the University of Wyoming for my undergraduate degree in Wildlife and Fisheries Management, and then I completed my Master’s degree in Fishery Science at the University of Idaho. I first joined Fish and Game in 2014 as a Regional Fisheries Biologist in Coeur d’Alene, and a short five years later I moved down to Pocatello to become the Southeast Regional Fisheries Manager. I’ve come to love working on the people side of things - working with folks to deliver outcomes that make their wildlife experience better.“

Tell us about your family life.

“My wife and I have two boys, ages four and two. We enjoy rural life and spend as much time outside as we possibly can. Spending time outdoors as a family is the what helps us recharge and brings us closer together."

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

“Pretty simple, I love to hunt and fish. I’m a houndsman, so I spend much of my free time during winter trailing mountain lions and bobcats behind my hounds."

What compels you to work for Fish and Game?

“Being able to provide something I see as an important public service is what compels me. I enjoy knowing that the work we do to deliver our mission makes this a better place for Idahoans to live and work. The Panhandle is a region of tremendous opportunity with a rich and diverse wildlife resource. I’m most excited to continue our legacy of working with the communities in this part of the state to deliver world-class opportunities to interact with that resource."

What is the biggest challenge you see for fish and wildlife management in the Panhandle and across the state?

“Whether it’s here at home in the Panhandle or anywhere in the state, we’re experiencing challenges with a growing population. It comes with some unique opportunities for wildlife conservation, but we’re sure to face difficult challenges with how to partition and allocate opportunity, among a diversity of users, alongside changing social and biological conditions. Many people are attracted to Idaho because of the great opportunities to interact with wildlife, yet the state isn’t getting any bigger - we’re going to be continually challenged to creatively “do more with less.”

What do you want the public to know about you?

“I want them to know that I am just like them. That I love Idaho and am just as passionate about the things that our customers enjoy doing. I want them to know that this is true of many of the people that make up our agency - we live for this stuff and bring that energy to our relationships, our work and the public we serve.“

Although Carson’s plate will be full as he learns the ropes of his new position, he loves to talk to the people Fish and Game serves. So don’t hesitate to give him a ring or swing by the Panhandle Regional Office to chat with him.

You can contact Carson at the Panhandle Regional office at (208) 769-1414.

For regular news and updates on what we’re up to and how it may affect you, follow us on the Panhandle Region Facebook page.