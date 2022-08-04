‘Just A Game’ Announces Launch of Exciting New Blockchain NFT Gaming Platform

The platform incorporates the use of unique, dynamic NFTs that change within a game.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The developers of Just A Game are pleased to announce the launch of their game-changing blockchain NFT gaming platform.Just A Game (JAG) is a blockchain gaming platform that is building and launching fun, interactive games through its innovative dynamic NFT technology. The platform was specifically designed to put its community first – a strategy that is firmly embedded into its mission statement and business operations.JAG’s first game, Founders , is an adventure card game of elimination that can be played through the purchase of 1 of 3000 player NFTs that will evolve over the course of the game. After Founders has been completed, developers will add more NFT functionality in subsequent games, making it one of the most unique and innovative platforms in the NFT space.“With Just A Game, we’re focusing on developing NFT frameworks that any other game developer can easily use to develop their own games,” says co-founder of the platform, Dugan Lane. “With our first game, Founders, we’re releasing 3000 NFTs for sale that will not only be used in the game, but also provide important rewards and access to all holders as the JAG platform continues to progress in development and more games are released. This is truly a community driven project.”“Additionally, we believe that you should be able to use your existing NFT in all future games,” Lane continues. “For example, you can start off as a soldier with a rifle in our 17th century adventure game, but also evolve into a war pilot in a future Metaverse shooter game. Or you can level up your shooting skills through first-person shooter games of skill. The more games we introduce over time, greater the chance to evolve the power and rarity of your NFT.”Founders: Season 1 will commence when all NFTs are sold. Investors can submit their email to get on the coveted whitelist to obtain a chance at purchasing one of the 3000 NFTs.For more information about Just A Game, or sign up to be on the whitelist, please visit https://justagame.io/ About Just A GameJust A Game was created in late 2021 by seasoned professionals with over 20 years of experience in launching, scaling, and building software platforms and technologies. The team has also been involved in the blockchain space for over 8 years and boasts the expertise to build new software projects and scale them to fit the market.The company was founded after its developers that saw the potential of using dynamic NFTs within the gaming environment. Its goal is to focus on creating games and NFT frameworks that other developers can use to create their own games, with all of them being primarily onchain.