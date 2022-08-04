Indy Samra Appointed as Corporate Advisor for New Jersey Blockchain Council
Indy Samra, an established Private Wealth Advisor, and market commentator, joins the executive board of the New Jersey Blockchain Council as Corporate AdvisorNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indy Samra, an established Private Wealth Advisor and market commentator, joins the executive board of the New Jersey Blockchain Council (NJBC) as Corporate Advisor. With his analytical background and extensive experience, Samra will collaborate on the creation of smart governance, increase security and transparency, communicate the benefits of blockchain technology adoption, and develop dynamic curriculums with real world applications.
He will engage regulators, business leaders, and global change-makers in discussions on how to harness this disruptive and innovative technology.
NJBC is the foremost industry non-profit association promoting the education of blockchain technology and the use of digital assets to advocate for constructive public policy creating more secure, fair, and functional societies. Their mission is to create an open forum that educates, inspires, and trains the next generation of blockchain leaders pursuing professional and entrepreneurial careers within the blockchain ecosystem and Fintech sector.
In 2017, Samra gained recognition within the Crypto community for an edition of The Samra Report entitled, Should you Buy Bitcoin? In this piece he states, “At Samra Wealth Management, we believe cryptocurrency is the evolutionary next step for fiat currency.” His work with select families and businesses covers a full range of issues related to wealth management, including investment strategy and portfolio construction, trust and estate planning, taxation, philanthropy, exit strategy formation as well as insurance planning. He received his Masters of Business Administration from the University of Liverpool. His involvement with the Punjabi Chamber of Commerce focuses on supporting minority-owned businesses and mentoring future generations.
