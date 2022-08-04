Acclaim Autism Announces Annual Salary Increases In-Line with Inflation

The move is meant to demonstrate commitment to employees during these tumultuous financial times.

GREATER PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaim Autism is pleased to announce it is providing its staff with annual salary increases that are in-line with inflation.Acclaim Autism is a Philadelphia-based leading provider of home, school and community-based ABA applied behavioral analysis . The company’s licensed and independently certified professionals customize treatment plans to ensure each child has an aligned strategy to meet individual goals, with progress to milestones being closely tracked. Acclaim Autism is locally-owned by staff working for the company.In the company’s latest news, Acclaim Autism is demonstrating its commitment to employees by giving annual salary increases that are in-line with inflation. This comes during a period of remarkably high inflation that is having a dramatic impact on employee finances – as the cost of food, gas, and other products continue to soar around the world.“Providing employees with such a large wage increase is virtually unheard of in almost any industry, especially ours,” says Managing Director of Acclaim Autism, Jamie Turner. “We specialize in applied behavior analysis (ABA), and our RBTs & BCBAs work as W2 employees that are integral partners in the quality services we provide to families, so we're happy to continue being the employer of choice.”Acclaim Autism’s superior dedication to its staff isn’t the only thing that makes it a leading provider. The company also boasts a wide variety of services that make it stand out from the competition, including:• Lead therapists, Board Certified Behavior Analysts, and Licensed Behavior Specialists form a formidable treatment team• Therapists that implement treatment plans are all independently certified as Registered Behavior Technicians• Quality ABA from industry-leading therapist training and support• Individualized treatment, customized with the exact needs of the child• Customer service that’s honest, responsive, and accessible• Paperless policy to minimize environmental impact• Supporting other community organizations that benefit the lives of children with Autism• And much moreFor more information about Acclaim Autism, please visit https://acclaimautism.com/ About Acclaim AutismAcclaim Autism specializes in comprehensive home-based ABA Therapy programs. With a focus on families, the company strives to be the provider of choice in the Greater Philadelphia area. Acclaim Autism’s goal is to provide the best ABA therapy and train the best therapists in the region.