Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley Appoints New Director of Operations
The Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley promotes former Chief Program Officer as new Director of Operations.CANOGA PARK, CA, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley (BGCWV) promotes former Chief Program Officer, Liliana Lozano as their new Director of Operations.
In her previous role as the Chief Program Officer, Liliana worked closely with the executive team to deliver programs and services to LAUSD/Beyond the Bell sites during the reopening of 11 schools in April 2021. She partnered with community organizations to increase enrichment programming as well as spearheaded process improvements for staff development.
She started her career with the organization in March 2013 as the College and Career Program Director, responsible for the development, expansion, planning and evaluation of all college access programs. With an undergraduate degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), a Master of Science degree in Counseling from California State University, Northridge (CSUN), and close to ten years of experience working at the Boys and Girls Club of the West Valley, Liliana Lozano brings her passion, commitment, and experience to her new role.
"I am excited to welcome Liliana Lozano into this new role. Her passion for our values and mission are evident. She will help us ensure the Boys & Girls Club of the West Valley is operating at the highest levels of integrity, collaboration, accountability, respect, and excellence as we enable and inspire all youth to reach their full potential,” said Geovanny Ragsdale, BGCWV CEO and President.
In addition to her tenure at BGCWV, Ms. Lozano held positions at CSUN as a Graduate Mentor and an Academic Coach at their Disability Resources and Educational Services. She also worked as a Classroom Co-Facilitator and a Career Counseling Advisor at Pasadena City College. She volunteered for the Bridge to the Future program at CSUN and was a Board Member at California Career Development Association for both the CSUN Chapter and the Pasadena-Foothill Chapter.
With years of experience in community outreach, organizational management, and program development, she brings her expertise to bear in her new position as Director of Operations.
