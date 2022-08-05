Top 10 Most Popular Call Center Customer Service Blogs
SQM is considered the best source for Call Center Blogs on FCR, Customer Service and Employee Experience Research, and proven Best Practices.VERNON, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1. FCR Comprehensive Guide
Most call centers' primary goal is to deliver great customer service at the lowest cost. This First Call Resolution (FCR) blog is a comprehensive guide for defining, measuring, tracking, benchmarking, and improving FCR to deliver great call center customer service at the lowest cost.
2. Csat Comprehensive Guide
Determining customer service can be challenging without measuring Csat. After all, letting the customer judge their customer service is the most accurate way to assess Csat. It sounds simple to let the customer be the judge for the service they experienced and use the feedback to improve; however, it is difficult for many call center managers to let the customer be the judge. This call center Csat guide blog will answer five questions about customer satisfaction.
3. Agent VoC Performance Management is the Number One Best Practice for Improving FCR and CX
This blog shares SQM's research showing that call centers implementing an agent (VoC) Performance Management system have improved their FCR and Csat performance by as much as 10%. Moreover, this FCR improvement can occur in 30 days or less, even in large call centers. Also, for the average call center that SQM benchmarks, a 1% improvement in FCR equals $286,000 in annual operational savings.
4. Is the Call Center WFH Model Here to Stay After COVID-19?
This blog focuses on the call center WFH model, which is a business disruption with many benefits and challenging factors to consider. The factors can differ by industry, line of business, culture, geography, technology, security risk, and telecommunication infrastructure. For example, if the telecommunication bandwidth is low for many agents, it will negatively impact their productivity and operating costs.
5. Top 10 Csat Skills That Agents Must Have
This blog is based on SQM Group conducting over 10 million surveys with customers who used an inbound customer service call center. As a result, we have determined the Top 10 Customer Satisfaction Skills that agents must have to deliver great CX.
SQM Group's research shows that 93% of customers using a call center expect to resolve their call reason on the first interaction. However, whenever a customer calls back to resolve a call that was not resolved in the first interaction, 40% of them felt the agent could have done more to help them resolve the reason for their call. Most alarming is that Csat top box response drops 15% for every call a customer has to make to resolve the same call that was not resolved on the first interaction.
6. What makes CQA More Effective than Traditional QA for Improving FCR and Csat?
This blog shares insight on what makes Customer Quality Assurance (CQA) more effective than traditional QA for improving FCR and Csat. With traditional QA, a supervisor or QA evaluator listens to the calls and evaluates the customer's experience. However, regardless of the metrics used or the person who conducts the QA evaluation, what remains clear is that a call center employee is judging the customer's experience in resolving an inquiry or problem, not the customer.
The most effective CQA program for the call center is a two-part process that blends external post-call surveys with internal call compliance data.
7. The Power of Using Standard Operating Procedures to Deliver Great Customer Service
This blog shares insight into the power of using Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to deliver great customer service. SOPs aim to achieve efficiency, quality output, and performance uniformity while reducing miscommunication and failure to comply with industry regulations. Many call centers use SOPs to help them deliver FCR and provide great customer service.
It has been SQM's experience that most call centers have used SOP practices to varying degrees for a long time. However, call centers performing at high FCR and Csat levels tend to be effective at SOP call handling practices for all their core call types and lines of business. In addition, SQM has many clients who have improved their FCR and Csat performance by improving their existing SOP practices.
8. Top 10 Call Center Metrics & KPIs for Measuring Performance
Most call centers aim to achieve the highest possible quality at the lowest possible cost. Therefore, many would argue that quality and cost are the measures that matter most for any call center. This blog shares the top 10 call center metrics. It represents five customer service and five financial KPIs that managers can use to measure performance and present to organizational executives to demonstrate the call center's value.
9. Top 6 Call Handling Best Practices for Improving Call Center CX
FCR performance drives customer service and cost performance. For example, SQM Group's research shows "for every 1% improvement in FCR, there is a 1% improvement in Csat" and you reduce operating cost by 1%." Furthermore, one of the quickest ways to improve FCR is to improve agent call handling practices.
This blog shares the top six call handling business practices such as intelligent skill-based routing, first call resolution focus, how calls are handled, concierge service, complaint handling, and agent and customer communication styles.
10. Using CX Journey Mapping for Improving Any Touchpoint Csat
The essence of customer experience journey mapping is to walk in the customer's shoes as they interact with an organization using single or multiple touchpoints. As such, this blog CX journey mapping focuses on the entire end-to-end journey for using an organization's products and/or services from the customer's perspective.
A holistic view of CX is the main advantage of CX journey mapping because it focuses on the customer's entire journey when using an organization's products and/or services. Focusing on the entire customer journey versus only the individual touchpoint or interaction provides a holistic view of CX that can be very helpful in understanding and improving the customer's experience. The CX journey map insights are the foundation for developing an action plan.
To read the complete version, visit SQM’s Blog Post: https://www.sqmgroup.com/resources/library/blog/10-call-center-customer-service-blogs-you-need-read
SQM Marketing
SQM Group Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other