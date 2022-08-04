Submit Release
News Search

There were 976 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,030 in the last 365 days.

To keep up with evolving prey, rattlesnakes tap genetically diverse venom toolbox

In the evolutionary "arms race" between rattlesnakes and their prey, rodents, birds and other reptiles develop resistance to the snakes' deadly venom to survive. But U.S. National Science Foundation-supported research led by the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Texas at Arlington sheds light on how snakes manage to keep the upper hand: They maintain a broad and diverse toolkit of genes that encode snake venom, allowing them to adapt as local prey and conditions change.

The findings, published in Nature Ecology and Evolution, help explain how rattlesnakes have kept up with prey species evolving resistance to their venoms over millions of years. This research overturns decades of thought on what factors shape venom gene evolution and venom variation, and sheds new light on why developing effective antivenom treatments for snakebites remains so challenging.

"We found these rattlesnakes had a more diverse venom repertoire, more genetic tools in the toolkit, than their venom composition alone might suggest," said Drew Schield at the University of Colorado Boulder, lead author of the paper.

Snake venom, an evolutionary adaptation, is made up of different enzymes and toxins that enable snakes to capture their prey. For decades, biologists have thought that co-evolution between predator and prey would drive snake venom to become highly specialized: the venom evolving to effectively kill specific prey and unused venom gene genetic diversity disappearing along the way. Known in evolutionary biology as directional selection, this process is like the sharpening of a knife — while the weapon gets more deadly, it loses a bit of itself in the process.

The new study proposes that instead, balancing selection is the mechanism at play, an evolutionary process where multiple versions of a gene — in this case, genes that encode venom proteins — are maintained instead of eliminated. This could be the key to how snakes prevent themselves from going down evolutionary dead ends.

"Our findings help explain decades of seemingly contradictory theory and evidence for what drives the extreme variation observed in snake venoms," said Todd Castoe at The University of Texas at Arlington, a co-author on the study. "It turns out that the arms race between snakes and prey ends up favoring the constant reshuffling of venom variants that are favored, leading to the retention of lots of venom variants over time, some of which are ancient."

You just read:

To keep up with evolving prey, rattlesnakes tap genetically diverse venom toolbox

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.