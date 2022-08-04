Questex’s Digital Pharma East Partners with Sproutel to Donate One Interactive Calming Toy for Each Paid Registration Made in August to a Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Digital Pharma East, the premier marketing event for life sciences, presented by Fierce Pharma Marketing, is partnering with Sproutel, a workshop that creates tools for behavior change and emotional support for children with illness, to donate one Purrble Companion, an interactive calming toy, to a children’s hospital in Philadelphia for each paid registration the global pharma marketing community make in the month of August. Digital Pharma East takes place October 18-20, 2022 at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia. Register here.



“We are excited to partner with Sproutel to donate one Purrble Companion per paid registration this month to a children’s hospital in Philadelphia. The Purrble Companion has been design to be a friend to children and help them manage their emotions. We hope this donation will help many hospitalized children in the area,” said Jennifer Woods, Vice President & Market Leader, Life Sciences Healthcare Events.

“Being hospitalized as a child can be a scary experience. We hear from many families about how their Purrble Companion brings comfort and calm to the whole family during such difficult times. We are grateful to work with Questex and bring real impact to families in Philadelphia,” said Aaron J. Horowitz, CEO, Sproutel.

Across three days, Digital Pharma East will provide a cross section of strategies and best practices broadly used by marketing and commercial teams at big pharma and biotech companies. Industry experts will join attendees to discuss new ideas, innovations, and emerging trends and learn what it means to be fierce in pharma marketing.

Digital Pharma East Highlights

High-level, cutting-edge content from over 40 sessions will provide actionable strategies for attendees to take back to their teams

Extended and unique networking opportunities that will bring the pharma marketing community together in-person including matchmaking through our mobile app which allows for attendees to meet like-minded colleagues in our designated matchmaking zone

Hear insights from industry leaders from top life sciences companies including AstraZeneca, Bayer, Biohaven, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Janssen, Merck, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and many more



The 2022 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards, an annual awards program presented by Fierce Pharma, will take place in conjunction with event. The competition highlights the pharma companies and their agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative, and compelling campaigns that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges of today and tomorrow. Awards winners will be revealed at a gala dinner.

