CloudOffix Takes Firm Steps Forward in Digital Transformation in Cooperation with ITSYS
CloudOffix's new partner in Egypt and Saudi Arabia is ITSYS
We are looking for an extended relationship with CloudOffix.”CLAYMONT, DELAWARE, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudOffix, a global leader in All-In-One CRM and Customer Experience (CX) Management Platforms, continues to expand its partnership network in different continents.
CloudOffix has recently signed a partnership agreement with ITSYS, one of the leading IT companies in Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2011, ITSYS provides digital transformation consultancy for many companies in different sectors such as health, real estate and construction, and transportation.
CloudOffix is an All-In-One Customer Experience (CX) Platform that brings Sales, Marketing, e-Commerce, Project, Helpdesk, Invoicing, and even HR together in one customizable platform. CloudOffix customers do not need to use separate point applications for their needs under the CX Strategy. Five unique features of CloudOffix are natively integrated applications, a real 360-degree view of customers, context-based collaboration, low-code development, and a concurrent licensing model offered with named licensing.
CloudOffix CEO Gökhan Erdoğdu expressed his satisfaction with this valuable cooperation. Erdogdu; "CloudOffix is growing very fast, and our partners play a critical role in this growth. We have an excellent onboarding process for our partners, and in this way, they are quickly adopting to the process and start positioning CloudOffix successfully in their local markets." He added, "We are happy to come across ITSYS, and we believe we will make very successful projects together. "
ITSYS General Manager Dr. Khaled Shams; "We oversee a lot of potential working with CloudOffix. We believe that CloudOffix has many features, capabilities, and unique pricing that outperform its competitors."
About CloudOffix
CloudOffix is an All-In-One CRM and Customer Experience platform to unite all teams around customers by bringing Sales, Marketing, Project, Helpdesk, e-Commerce, Invoicing, and even HR together in a natively integrated, highly customizable, and collaborative environment. CloudOffix lets your entire team rally around a single platform for day-to-day work. One platform to learn. One place to check for notifications. There is no more constant switching between CRM, Email Marketing, Project Management, and other tools. Most importantly, there is no need to integrate all these applications. In this way, customers experience a more delightful digital experience.
About ITSYS
ITSYS is a leading professional service company with digital transformation, consulting, and operations capabilities. ITSYS was founded in 2011, based on the 6th of October City, Cairo, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. With more than +50 client references in different industries, ITSYS helps organizations maximize their performance and achieve their vision.
