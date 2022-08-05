Content Marketing Has Changed The Face Of Advertising Forever.
Content marketing is quickly gaining attention from businesses worldwide, making indirect selling more effective
Consistent daily video content posted to all major social media platforms that aims to educate, as opposed to sell, works best for driving traffic.”NEW ORLEANS, LA, US, August 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the past, advertising was all about reaching as many people as possible with a targeted message. But with the rise of content marketing, that's no longer the case. Today, content is king - or queen. And it's not just businesses relying on content - consumers are too; only the purposes are different.
— Armando Leduc
Businesses leverage content to get people to sign up for whatever they are selling, while consumers use it to research before making a decision. In fact, a study by Pew Research found that nearly 81% of Americans research and go through the content to make decisions about products and services.
The main difference between content marketing and advertising is how the message is delivered. Advertising directly sells to the customers, while content marketing is about delivering valuable information about the product, solving important queries, and helping customers make well-informed decisions. The gist is that it's an indirect way to sell, subtle yet effective.
Advertising Pressurizes the Potential Customers While Content Educates:
The main reason content marketing has taken off is that today's consumer knows when he/she is being sold something, which often backfires for advertising. On the other hand, content marketing educates and subtly plugs in the product/service as a solution.
Advertisements are often run by pushy ad networks that bombard users with irrelevant and intrusive messages to get them to click through their links and make a purchase, however, people are likely to buy from a business that has put together quality content providing answers to commonly asked questions and sharing valuable tips.
Armando Leduc, the founder of content marketing giant Leduc Entertainment says, "Consistent daily video content posted to all major social media platforms that aims to educate, as opposed to sell, works best for driving traffic". Leduc has been creating content for social media clients for over 10 years and explains that he has seen what works and what doesn't. "If a business is posting content that is salesy instead of informative, the campaign usually has undesirable effects. Teach, don't sell for winning campaigns", Leduc added.
According to a study by Aberdeen Group, businesses who use content marketing report an increase in conversions by 2.9% vs. 0.5% for those who don't.
Content Can be Viral and Shareable, Advertisements Not So Much.
Content that addresses problems and offers solutions tends to be more shareable than ads that simply sell products without providing any useful insights. An example could be a podcast or a long blog post on 'how to deal with anxiety' by a certified counselor where he/she shares various practical tips and plugs their counseling service as one of the potential solutions. People would love to share this kind of content with their loved ones who may be suffering from anxiety,thinking these tips may help them turn things around.
Through content marketing, businesses can educate and indirectly sell to customers at one place. This ensures they don’t leave their site searching for information elsewhere online, and may end up not coming back or buying from someone leveraging content marketing to sell.
Advertising Has Become Interruptive:
With advertising becoming so intrusive, it can be difficult for people actually to focus on the content. A lot of noise and nonsense can take away from what somebody is trying to see or read.
This makes it difficult for people to find what they're looking for and increases the likelihood that they'll switch off altogether instead of reading through whatever information is offered.
YouTube is one of the biggest examples of this. Whenever a user tries to watch a video, they're presented with forced ads that interrupt their browsing experience and annoy them instead of piquing their interest in the ad.
Not only does this increase wasted marketing dollars, but by decreasing the ultimate effectiveness of advertisements, businesses are also reducing their chances of converting visitors into customers.
Content Marketing is Cheaper in Most Cases:
When it comes to content marketing, businesses typically save money in at least two ways:
1. By not having to pay for ad space on their website or any other form of advertisement
2. Paying one-time cost in having evergreen content produced by professional production companies like Leduc Entertainment. The business then owns that content, whether videos or blogs, forever, meaning an unlimited number of users can go through it and contact them for their services/products for years to come.
This is not possible with advertising, as the moment a business pulls the plugs on ads, the sales also start to die down.
What does this mean for businesses?
If a business wants its potential customers to be engaged with the brand, it needs to start producing quality content. Not only will this help keep potential buyers interested in what it offers, but it'll also boost the conversions significantly as customers prefer those businesses that educate them and help them in decision making; it's a ninja tactic for scoring credibility points!
