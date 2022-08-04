Serverless Architecture Market 2022 – 2028 : The emergence and rapid adoption of cloud-based services

Market Size – USD 13.47 Billion in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.0%, Market Trends

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global serverless architecture market is forecast to reach USD 86.94 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Serverless architecture is the application that depends on third-party services or on custom code that is run in ephemeral containers. Despite the name, it does not involve running the code without servers. The name ‘serverless computing’ is applied because the business or person that owns the system does not have to rent, purchase or provision servers or virtual machines for the back-end code to run on.

Application of serverless architecture by developers are made so that they can focus on the core product instead of handling, managing and operating server issues, either in the cloud or on-premises. The reduced time with the serverless architecture helps developers reclaim time and energy that can be spent on developing new reliable products.

Serverless architecture benefits from significant amount of cost reduction, complexity, and engineering lead time, at the cost of increased reliance on vendors and comparatively immature supporting services. Serverless architecture is being applied by cloud vendors such as AWS, in conferences to meetups to blog posts. It assures the possibility of ideal business implementation, which is cost-efficient as well.

Top Profiled in the Serverless Architecture Market Report:

• Amazon Web Services

• Alibaba Cloud

• CA Technologies

• Dynatrace LLC

• Fiorano Software

• Google LLC

• IBM Corporatio

• Microsoft Corporation

• NIT Data Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Function-as-a-service (FaaS)

• Backend-as-a-service (BaaS)

• Database

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Cloud

• On-premise

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Customer relationship management (CRM)

• Data Analytics

• Finance

• Human resource information system

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Serverless Architecture Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Serverless Architecture industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Serverless Architecture Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Serverless Architecture Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

