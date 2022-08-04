Submit Release
Global Biopharmaceutical Stability Testing Market Size

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Biopharmaceutical Stability Testing Market is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2022 to USD 10.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2022 to 2027.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the monoclonal antibodies & antibody-drug conjugates segment is expected to be the largest segment in the biopharmaceutical stability testing market from 2022 to 2027
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • United States has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2022-2027.
  • As per the end-user, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to be the largest segment in the biopharmaceutical stability testing market from 2022 to 2027
  • Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, Pacific Biolabs, SGS SA, Element Materials Technology, Almac Group, Merck KGaA, Catalent, Inc., Pace Analytical Life Sciences, Boston Analytical, Kemwell Biopharma, Curia Global, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., ProtaGene, Alcami Corporation, Inc., Symmetric s.r.o., LGM Pharma, and LabCorp, among others, are key players in the biopharmaceutical stability testing market.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Monoclonal Antibodies & Antibody-Drug Conjugates
  • Recombinant Proteins
  • Vaccines
  • Others

End-User Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

  • Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
  • CMOs & CROs
  • Academic & Government Research Institutes

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

