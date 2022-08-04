Global Gene Synthesis Market Report - Size, Service, Growth at a CAGR of around 27.1% by 2026
Global gene synthesis market projected reach USD 21,565 million by 2026, a 27.1% CAGR between 2019 and 2026.
Global gene synthesis market expected to generate around USD 21,565 million by 2026, at a CAGR of around 27.1% between 2019 and 2026”DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report estimates that the global market for gene synthesis was worth approximately $3,166 million in 2018, and it is anticipated that the market will generate approximately $21,565 million by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 27.1 percent between 2019 and 2026. In vitro gene synthesis is a biotechnological process that mimics nature in an artificial way. Gene synthesis involves the use of several substances to duplicate or manufacture DNA.
The study also provides a summary of many other significant areas, such as the financial performance of the key companies, a SWOT analysis, a product portfolio, and the most recent changes in strategic planning.
Dynamics of Market Growth
One of the primary factors that is likely to boost the expansion of the global gene synthesis market is the increased investment in gene synthesis. It is possible that during the duration of the forecast, there may be some slowing of market growth due to a lack of qualified specialists and lengthy approval procedures. However, growing applications of gene synthesis in the production of customized medicine are trends that are expected to drive growth in the global gene synthesis market.
It is projected that in the next few years, an increased emphasis on clinical research to discover biological systems at the fundamental molecular level will drive demand in the gene synthesis industry. The growth in the field of life science research is a result of recent developments in technology, which have resulted in the production of carefully crafted goods and services, such as molecular separation, microchip-based gene synthesis, and protein purification. The conventional methods of cloning and mutation can be replaced by an alternative technique known as gene synthesis, which has been shown to be more time and money-efficient. These dependable and time-efficient solutions are increasing demand in the industry, while also encouraging federal funding in developed countries for a wide variety of academic research projects. However, there is a possibility that the gene synthesis market will be hampered to some degree by variables such as intense rivalry that will result in a drop in prices and technical restrictions that will be present throughout the production process.
Because of rising awareness about the rising prevalence of gene-related diseases, rising research on the treatment of these diseases, and the presence of highly developed research infrastructure, North America is expected to dominate the global market for gene synthesis in the future. This is due to the fact that North America is the region with the most developed research infrastructure. The market for gene synthesis in Asia and the Pacific is expected to show the highest growth rate over the next few years. This is expected to be the case due to the increasing investments made by companies and the government in gene synthesis research; the rising number of biopharmaceutical establishments and biotechnology companies; and the rising number of gene tests for the diagnosis of gene-related diseases.
Market Segmentation Overview
The type market is segmented into the following submarkets: gene library synthesis and custom library synthesis. Bespoke gene synthesis is further subdivided into individualized coding sequences, RNA interference (RNAi) constructions, genomic DNA, cDNA, and other types of DNA, as well as other categories. The custom gene synthesis market is anticipated to display the highest growth rate in the years to come as a result of the advancements that have been made in sequencing technologies, the rise in the total number of sequencing procedures, and the development of consumables that are simple to operate.
Some key players of the global gene synthesis market are:
ATDBio
ATUM
Bioneer Corporation
BioCat
Blue Heron Biotech
Biomatik
Epoch Life Science
GENEWIZ
Eurofins Genomics
Integrated DNA Technologies
Genscript
Kaneka Eurogentec
ProteoGenix
OriGene Technologies
Shanghai Medicilon
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Synbio Technologies
and Vigene Biosciences.
This report segments the global gene synthesis market into:
Global Gene Synthesis Market: Method Analysis
Oligonucleotides
Phosphoramidite Reaction Cycle
High-Throughput Array-Based Gene Synthesis Technology
Ion Semiconductor Sequencing
Nanopore Sequencing
Gene Assembly
Polymerase-Based
Dual-Asymmetric (DA) PCR
Overlap Extension (OE)
Polymerase Cycling Assembly
Thermodynamically-Balanced Inside-Out (TBIO)
Microchip-Based Multiplex Gene Synthesis
Others
Ligase-Based
Shotgun Ligation
Two-Step Ligation and PCR
Ligase Chain Reaction
Brick-Based
Recombinant-Based
Sequence and Ligation Independent Cloning (SLIC)
Transformation-Associated Recombination
BioBrick Assembly
Global Gene Synthesis Market: Type Analysis
Gene Library Synthesis
Custom Gene Synthesis
cDNA
Customized Coding Sequences
Genomic DNA
RNAi Constructs
Others
Global Gene Synthesis Market: Component Analysis
Product
Services
Global Gene Synthesis Market: Application Analysis
Research and Development
Diagnosis
Therapeutics
Others
Global Gene Synthesis Market: Regional Analysis
North America
U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
In further detail regarding the Gene Synthesis Market:
* Why is the Gene Synthesis Approach to the Development of Artificial Genes Preferred Over the More Conventional Method of Molecular Cloning?
The growth of the global gene synthesis market is expected to pick up thanks to the increasing use of gene synthesis techniques in biological research procedures.
