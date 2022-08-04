Top Ranked Digital Service Provider EZ Rankings Changes Domain Name to EZRankings.com

EZ Rankings Logo EZ Rankings to Move from .org to .com

One of India's most successful digital marketing companies makes a big announcement, as EZ Rankings changes its domain to EZRankings.com.

Mansi Rana, managing director of EZ Rankings, commented on the domain change by saying, "We're happy to notify that we've officially transferred our website from ezrankings.org to ezrankings.com."” — Mansi Rana

PHILADELPHIA , PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to cast a wider net and reach more companies worldwide, digital marketing leader EZ Rankings is changing its domain name to EZRankings.com, company officials announced this week.

Founded in 2010, the India-based, EZ Rankings is a full-service digital marketing company. EZ Rankings provides a variety of search engine optimization services, including:

• SEO, local SEO, eCommerce and social media optimization (SMO) packages;

• Object-Relational Mapping (ORM), Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) and mobile SEO packages;

• Pay-per-click campaigns;

• Design and/or development and App Store (ASO) packages;

• YouTube marketing;

• Content marketing packages, and;

• Link-building and other general digital marketing packages.

EZ Rankings also specializes in helping small businesses. Visit the official website to view the company’s service offerings.

EZ Rankings has already developed a reputation as a pioneer in the industry, as its creative and service-driven staff delivers results for clients spread across the globe.

Over 1 billion websites

Creating or operating a website is only the first step in what should be a long process. That’s because it’s becoming increasingly difficult to get noticed online, as the latest statistics show that more than 1 billion websites are currently operating.

To combat that, EZ Rankings channels cutting edge SEO tools to give its clients an edge over the competition. They continually research the newest and most effective link-building and backlink strategies to deliver the highest possible search rankings.

And the results are hard to miss. With over 10,000 active clients and a team of over 140 full-time digital marketing experts, EZ Rankings has managed an astonishing 92 percent client retention rate. The company has also been featured on HubSpot, Daily Herald, Clutch, and the Hindustan Times, among others. EZ Rankings is also a Google Ads partner and accredited Bing ads professional.

With a 4.5 rating on Google, EZ Rankings has quickly grown into one of the most successful digital marketing company. However, the company decided it was time to change its domain name in an effort to reach more businesses in need.