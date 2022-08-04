LEADERSHIP EXPERT, CEO, AND CORPORATE ADVISOR TISSA RICHARDS JOINS THE DCRO INSTITUTE AS AN AFFILIATE PARTNER
Through the engagement of Tissa and her clients with our programs, we will work jointly to expand the positive governance of risk-taking to current and aspiring board members in new audiences.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute is pleased to announce repeat Silicon Valley founder and CEO, leadership advisor, and board coach Tissa Richards has joined the DCRO Institute as an Affiliate Partner. This synergistic partnership will provide global leaders and board directors with the ability to attain DCRO Institute credentials like the Certificate in Risk Governance® and the Qualified Risk Director® designation and guide them to think more strategically about boardroom influence, value propositions, and how to navigate the C-Suite and career progression via Tissa's live and online courses, training, and experience.
The DCRO Institute is a global collaborative of board members and c-level executives that offers a comprehensive library of on-demand courses, study programs, director development tools, networking, and sharing of best practices to foster better risk governance at organizations of all types. Affiliate Partners of the DCRO Institute bring our standard programs, as well as custom programs using our materials, to their clients. They also help the DCRO Institute to identify and disseminate local best practices to its global audience.
"Tissa comes to us as a highly regarded executive, entrepreneur, and leadership advisor," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Through further engagement of her clients with our programs and her sharing of her skills with our enrollees, we will work jointly to expand the influence of positive risk-taking to current and aspiring board members in new audiences."
"I work with thousands of senior leaders and board directors every year, and many of those executives need to think more strategically about how to assess and reduce risk. Partnering with the DCRO Institute will provide them with resources to do that. I'm excited to help the DCRO Institute and its clients think about the board journey more holistically: how to cultivate and develop influence, articulate and communicate a compelling value proposition that propels candidates into board opportunities, and strategies to be an effective and collaborative board member and executive," said Tissa Richards..
Among the programs offered by the DCRO Institute are its flagship course, The Board Members' Course on Risk®, which is taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents, and graduates of the program are awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®. Holders of the Certificate in Risk Governance® are leading in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
The DCRO Institute also offers the Qualified Risk Director® professional designation. This prestigious designation recognizes the distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-taking. Permission to use the designation is granted to experienced senior executives and board members from diverse industries, experiences, and geographies who have completed a comprehensive evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated across their business experience, risk management and risk governance acumen, demonstrated personal leadership, and educational background. Candidates must demonstrate breadth and depth across all four to gain permission to use the designation.
The DCRO Institute's full course library is vast and comprehensive. To learn more about our work with boards and individuals, please visit www.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About Tissa Richards – Tissa Richards is a keynote speaker, leadership expert, and corporate facilitator who works with Fortune 1000 and hyperscale organizations, guiding them to create blueprints for individual and organizational success, develop high-performance cultures, and diversify C-suites and corporate boardrooms. As a repeat software founder and CEO, Tissa sits at the intersection of entrepreneurship, fundraising, and executive leadership. She has raised millions of dollars for her companies, won awards for innovation and products, and holds multiple patents for complex cybersecurity software. This year alone, Tissa has helped dozens of her clients secure public board roles and nearly doubled that number in securing private board positions. She has guided countless executives in improving their compensation packages by clearly and confidently articulating their compelling value propositions. She has created and leads courses on accelerating the path to the boardroom, delivering content to individuals as well as corporate cohorts. Learn more at www.tissarichards.com or https://www.tissarichardsleadership.com/
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
