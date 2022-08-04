Global Abrasives Market Growth Trajectory

Abrasives Market Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Abrasives Global Market Report 2022”, the abrasives market is expected to grow from $36.65 billion in 2021 to $39.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.68%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s abrasives market research the market is expected to reach $56.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.43%. The growing electrical vehicle (EV) industry is expected to propel the growth of the abrasives market.

Key Trends In The Global Abrasives Market

Strategic collaborations between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the abrasives market. Companies manufacturing abrasives are undergoing partnerships and collaboration to develop new technologies and products.

The abrasives global market consists of sales of abrasives by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to shape or finish a workpiece by rubbing, resulting in the wear of a portion of the workpiece due to friction. Grinding wheels, sandpapers, honing stones, polishes, cut off wheels, tumbling and vibratory mass-finishing media, sandblasting, pulp stones, ball mills, and other instruments and items are all examples of abrasives. Industry can only generate the very exact components and ultra-smooth surfaces required in the production of automobiles, aeroplanes, and space vehicles, as well as mechanical and electrical appliances and machine equipment, using abrasives.

Global Abrasives Market Segments

The global abrasives market is segmented:

By Raw Material: Natural, Synthetic

By Type: Bonded Abrasives, Coated Abrasives, Super Precision Abrasives, Super Construction Abrasives

By Form: Block Form, Powdered Form

By Application: Grinding, Cutting, Polishing, Drilling, Finishing, Others

By End-User: Automotive, Machinery, Aerospace, Electrical and Electronics, Construction, Furniture

By Geography: The global abrasives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Abrasives Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of abrasives market. The market report abrasives global market analysis, abrasives global market size, abrasives global market growth drivers, abrasives global market segments, abrasives global market major players, abrasives global market growth across geographies, abrasives global market trends and abrasives market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The abrasives industry report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Abrasives Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Major Market Players: Robert Bosch GMBH, 3M Company, Saint-Gobain Abrasives Inc., Fujimi Incorporated, Henkel AG & CO. KGAA, Tyrolit Group, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. LTD, Deerfos Co. Ltd, Carborundum Universal Limited, Nippon Resibon Corporation, Krebs & Riedel, Abrasiflex, Noritake Co. Ltd, Sankyo-Rikagaku, Sia Abrasives Industries AG., Jason Incorporated and Schaffner Manufacturing Company Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

