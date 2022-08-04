Global Xylitol Market Growth Trajectory
The Business Research Company’s Xylitol Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Xylitol Global Market Report 2022”, the xylitol market is expected to grow from $1.05 billion in 2021 to $1.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. As per TBRC’s xylitol market research the market is expected to grow to $1.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. The rising demand for sugar-free confectionery is expected to drive the growth of the xylitol market in the coming years.
Key Trends In The Global Xylitol Market
The increasing investment is an emerging trend in the xylitol market. Major companies operating in the xylitol sector are focused on investments to strengthen their position.
The xylitol global market consists of sales of xylitol by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is a naturally occurring alcohol, usually found in fruits and vegetables. Xylitol is a calorie-free sugar alternative with a low glycemic index. It is found in a variety of goods, ranging from sugar-free chewing gum to toothpaste, is used in baking, and as a tabletop sweetener. Xylitol also improves dental health, possesses antioxidant properties, and prevents ear infections.
Global Xylitol Market Segments
The global xylitol market is segmented:
By Type: Wood Fibrous Sweetener, Birch Xylitol, Corn Xylitol, Others
By Form: Solid, Liquid
By Application: Food and Beverages, Oral Hygiene Products, Cosmetics and Toiletries, Pharmaceuticals, Others
By Geography: The global xylitol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Major Market Players: CSPC Shengxue Glucose Co. Ltd, Cargill Inc., Dynamic Food Ingredients Corporation, Dupont Nutrition & Health (Dupont Danisco), Ingredion Incorporated, Zhejiang Huakang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Nova Green Inc., Roquette Freres, Shandong Futaste Co. Ltd., Shandong Longlive Bio-Technology Co. Ltd., Shandong Lujian Biological Technology Co. Ltd., Thomson Biotech (Xiamen) Co. Ltd., Zuchem Inc., Hangzhou Shouxing Bio-Technology Co. Ltd, and O'laughlin Industries Co. Ltd.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
And so much more.
