DRAM Module and Components Market are expected to reach the value of US$ 110.7 billion by the end of 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Market Data Forecast, The DRAM Module and Components Market size was estimated to be worth 94.9 billion dollars in 2021, and it is estimated to be worth US$ 110.7 billion dollars by the end of 2027. From 2022 to 2027, the global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.2%.
With the advent of the 5G cellular network, the information superhighway now has additional lanes, allowing vast amounts of data to move more quickly and freely while reducing traffic congestion. With the help of next-generation technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), such as 5G, which is made possible by improvements in memory and storage, mobile devices could eventually become wise, perceptive, and clever friends. The 5G/AI revolution will change how people interact with one another, go about their daily lives, and view the world.
New features like storage capacities of 512GB to 1TB, data transmission speeds of up to 20Gbps, and bandwidths allows simultaneous connections to multiple devices, like sensors and other "smart" devices like autonomous vehicles, will be integrated into mobile devices thanks to 5G technology in the upcoming years. The rapid processing speed, low latency, high bandwidth, and enormous storage capacity of 5G wireless technology are anticipated to match the intelligence of the human brain in mobile devices.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global DRAM Module and Components Market segmentation includes:
By Technology
• LPDRAM
• DDR5
• DDR4
• DDR3
• GDDR
• HBM
Based on technology, the DRAM Module and Components market is segmented into LPDRAM, HBM, DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, and DDR5 categories. The next generation of SDRAM, known as DDR, transmits data on the rising-falling edges of the clock signal to increase bandwidth compared to the single data rate generation that came before it (SDRAM). During the projected period, DDR5 DRAMs are expected to have quicker growth in the DRAM module and component markets. Since it is the fastest SDRAM currently available, it is perfect for PC enthusiasts, avid gamers, and content creators who require next-generation performance, greater capacity, and power efficiency. Demand is consequently higher.
By End-User Industries
• Server
• Mobile Devices
• Computers
• Consumer Electronics
• Automobiles
The cars category is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate over the forecast period due to the expanding uses of DRAM modules and components in modern vehicles for features like infotainment, ADAS, telematics, and D-clusters (digital instrument clusters).
By Memory
• Above 8GB
• 6-8GB
• 3-4GB
• 2GB
The above 8GB memory segment is anticipated to have the largest market share in the DRAM module and component market during the forecast period due to the growing applications of these DRAMs in resource-intensive applications, such as image or video processing (even 4K video), CAD, or 3D modelling, and/or virtual machines. More DRAM will also improve the efficiency of multimedia applications like video editing. If a user frequently utilizes virtualization software like Microsoft Hyper-V or VMware Workstation, having more memory than 8GB is quite helpful, especially if many virtual machines are running at once.
Regional Analysis:
The DRAM Module and Components Market Report includes the segmentation of regions:
APAC currently holds the largest market share of DRAM modules and components and is projected to keep this position during the projection period due to the presence of countries like China and South Korea in the region. Although it depends on other nations to provide its DRAM needs, China is a significant market for memory devices with substantial development due to high demand in the mobile, automotive, and server markets. With the introduction of "Made in China 2025" in 2015, the Chinese government began working with partners in the business sector and investing billions of dollars in the growth of their domestic semiconductor industry with the aim of bridging the gap between local production and demand.
It is anticipated that the market for DRAM modules and components in North America will proliferate. Most of the memory technology manufacturers have their headquarters in this region. High memory utilization is a result of the area being a prominent hub for the computer industry, with solid R&D support and significant financial backing. Consumer electronics, including smart wearables, smart homes, and gaming consoles, are all well-liked in the area. The fact that some of the top competitors in the market, including Micron Technology, Inc., Kingston Technology Corporation, and SMART Modular Technologies, are present in the region is one of the main factors contributing to the expansion of the DRAM module and component market there.
Latest Industry Developments:
DDR5 DRAM is now available from Micron for next-generation Intel and AMD server and workstation platforms.
