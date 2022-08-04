Global Adhesives & Sealants Market Scenario and Industry Analysis 2020-2027 Report Published By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rise in demand for automobile & construction applications and advancements in formulating technologies are likely to drive the market during the forecast period

Adhesives & Sealants Market Size – USD 59.19 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.5%, Market Trends – High demand from the APAC region ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global adhesives & sealants market is projected to reach value of USD 84.74 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Advancements in technology and rise in the demand for bio-based adhesives and sealants are driving the market. Adhesives and sealants are multi-faceted products and are used in industrial sectors ranging from packaging to textile, due to their superior bonding strength.A shift in consumer preference toward bio-based adhesives and sealants led by rise in environmental concerns along with the reduction in fossil fuel use for product manufacture are propelling the market for adhesives & sealants. Glass building construction requires use of sealants in panels for a stable structure. A major challenge faced by the market is the volatile cost of raw materials used in production of adhesive and sealants.

Rise in demand for automobile and construction applications and advancements in formulating technologies are likely to drive the market during the forecast period. The report studies the historical data of the Adhesives & Sealants Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Adhesives & Sealants Market based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Adhesives & Sealants Market .

Impact of COVID-19 on the World Market for Adhesives and Sealants :

The automotive industry has faced various difficulties as a result of COVID-19. Major industrialised economies like the US, Germany, the UK, Italy, South Korea, Spain, and Japan are among those that have been negatively impacted. Although there have been optimistic indications of progress toward a vaccination, many dangers still exist, according to a study by Boston Consulting Group. Sales in Europe and the US are not expected to return to their pre-COVID levels until 2023 at the earliest.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Water-based adhesives are obtained from natural polymers and it is an ultimate choice for quick set application in bookbinding. Water-based adhesives are free from solvents and they are safe to use in areas with very little ventilation.

The paper & packaging industry is witnessing significant growth, owing to growth of cosmetics, food & beverages, and consumer goods industries. The growing trend of online shopping is expected to further propel the market during the forecast period. Adhesives and sealants are used in more than 80% of food packaging.

Silicon resins are low-molecular-weight polymers with excellent thermal stability. Their property makes them suitable for usage as binders in paints, impregnating products, and varnishes. They are odor free, easy to use, and they offer excellent adherence to the surface of molds.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to massive population and shifting of manufacturing sites from developed regions toward developing countries in APAC. The automotive as well as the packaging industry has witnessed significant growth over the last few years, with contribution from the ASEAN countries.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period.

Top competitors of the Adhesives & Sealants Market profiled in the report include: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Philips Healthcare, Landauer Inc., GE Healthcare, Medicvision, Bayer AG, Toshiba MSC, Sectra, Seimens Healthcare Private Limited, and Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global adhesives & sealants market in terms of adhesive formulating technology, adhesive application, resin type, resin application, and region:

Adhesive Formulating Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot melt

Reactive & Others

Adhesive Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Consumer/DIY

Automotive & Transportation

Leather & Footwear

Assembly

Others

Regional Analysis of the Adhesives & Sealants Market :

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/adhesives-sealants-market

Market Overview:

The research report on the Adhesives & Sealants Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Adhesives & Sealants business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Adhesives & Sealants Market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Adhesives & Sealants Market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

