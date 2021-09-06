Activated Carbon Market In 2021 [9.6% CAGR] Witnessing High Growth By Key Players, Growth and Emerging Trends to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Activated Carbon Market Size – USD 7.46 Billion in 2020, Activated Carbon Market Trends – Increasing activities that are causing water and air pollution

The global activated carbon market size reached USD 7.46 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.6%, during the forecast period according to latest analysis by Emergen Research” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Activated carbon market size reached USD 7.46 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving global activated carbon market revenue growth include rising demand for mercury control technology for industrial air purification and increasing research and development initiatives to develop newly activated carbon products for various applications. Increasing concerns about health issues related to breathing poor quality air and consuming polluted water has led to increasing use of activated carbon. This trend may propel revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028.

Rising demand for mercury control technology for industrial air purification and increasing R&D activities to develop new activated carbon products for various applications are some key factors driving global activated carbon market growth

The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report considers COVID-19 as a key contributor to the dynamically altered market scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global Activated carbon market.

Activated carbon market : Competitive Landscape

The prominent players operating in the Activated carbon market are profiled in-depth in the report and their strategies, collaborations, and product innovations.

Some of the prominent players operating in the market are:

Calgon Carbon Corporation, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Haycarb PLC, Kuraray Chemical Co., LTD., Kureha Corporation, Donau Carbon GmbH, Puragen LLC, Jacobi Carbons AB, and ADA-ES, Inc.

The Activated carbon market report takes a closer view of the global Activated carbon market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

Granular activated carbon segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period as granular activated carbon is widely used in air purification and municipal water treatment facilities, particularly in removal of mercury and chlorine.

Liquid phase segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to rising usage of liquid phase filtration. Liquid phase filtration is widely used to filter chloramines and organic chemicals from drinkable water, such as herbicides and pesticides.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Demand for water treatment has risen due to growing water demand from manufacturing industries and changing federal regulations for the mitigation of water pollution, thereby, boosting demand for activated carbon.

Emergen Research has segmented the global activated carbon on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bead Activated Carbon

Polymer Coated Activated Carbon

Powdered Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Pelletized or Extruded Activated Carbon

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gas Phase

Liquid Phase

End-Use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Electronics

Mining

Water Treatment

Metal Extraction

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Air Purification

Others

Regional Bifurcation of the Activated carbon market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions answered in the report:

What will be the development pace of Activated carbon market ?

What are the key factors driving the Global Activated carbon market ?

Who are the key manufacturers in the market space?

What are the openings, hazards, and outline of the market?

What is sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Activated carbon market ?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of Activated carbon market ?

What are the Activated carbon market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Infrared detector industries?

What are deals, incomes, and value examinations by types and utilizations of the market?

What are deals, income, and value examinations by areas of enterprises?

