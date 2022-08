Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Growing Rapidly with Latest Trend and Future scope with Top Key Players

Emergen Research Logo

Excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, stress, delayed marriages, and strenous athletic training and sports activities are resulting in rising infertility rate

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size โ€“ USD 25.95 Billion in 2020, Market Growth โ€“ at a CAGR of 9.7%, Market Trends โ€“ Advancements in technology” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global assisted reproductive technology market size is expected to reach USD 54.75 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 9.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market revenue growth is driven by increasing popularity of In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) (with or without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)) and artificial insemination, among other technologies.Infertility is a multi-faceted issue involving social, cultural, and economic implications, which may reach threatening extents in countries reporting lower fertility rates. According to statistics published by WHO, around 48 million couples and 186 million individuals live with infertility globally.

The report is furnished with the latest updates about the current market scenario with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report considers COVID-19 as a key contributor to the dynamically altered market scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐€๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ– @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/165

The report offers these individuals a vivid description of the competitive spectrum of the global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market . The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domainโ€™s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemicโ€™s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness.

๐€๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ : ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž

The prominent players operating in the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market are profiled in-depth in the report and their strategies, collaborations, and product innovations. The analysis of the key players and their strategies to fortify their presence in the market impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market .

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:

Origio, Cryolab Ltd., Bloom IVF Center, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Cosmos Biomedical, Irvine Scientific, European Sperm Bank, Ovascience, Parallabs, and Microm UK Ltd.

๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฌ๐œ๐ซ๐ข๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง + ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐Œ๐ž๐ญ๐ก๐จ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ + ๐“๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ญ + ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฌ@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/assisted-reproductive-technology-market

The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market report takes a closer view of the global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines Assisted Reproductive Technology Market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the marketโ€™s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market .

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

What will be the development pace of Assisted Reproductive Technology Market ?

What are the key factors driving the Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market ?

Who are the key manufacturers in the market space?

What are the openings, hazards, and outline of the market?

What is sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Assisted Reproductive Technology Market ?

Who are the distributors, traders, and dealers of Assisted Reproductive Technology Market ?

What are the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Infrared detector industries?

What are deals, incomes, and value examinations by types and utilizations of the market?

What are deals, income, and value examinations by areas of enterprises?

๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ :

In June 2020, Ferring Pharmaceuticals announced a two-year collaboration with Igenomix for researching innovative disease mechanisms and targets discovery in conditions associated with infertility and pregnancy, such as preeclampsia, for developing groundbreaking diagnostic and therapeutic approaches for catering high unmet demand. A new hub in Boston was created which will bring experts from both companies and the focus is to investigate molecular structures, develop functional genomic systems and create tools to study embryo implantation among others.

Frozen non-donor segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to their established reliability and a higher success rate for pregnancy. The procedure cost is lower as compared to cycles that use fresh embryos and eggs. A frozen transfer is much simpler for both reproductive endocrinologist and patient. This procedure is also less mentally and physically stressful on a womenโ€™s body.

Artificial insemination segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as it does not require removal of eggs from the body, and hence the procedure is far less invasive for women who are planning to conceive. In this treatment, sperm is directly placed in the uterus or cervix for achieving pregnancy. Also, the process is more cost-effective compared to IVF, as it does not require egg extraction/laboratory monitoring.

๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/165

๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ก๐š๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ž๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž, ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ, ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Egg/Embryo Banking

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Artificial Insemination

Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Fertility Clinics

Others

๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐š ๐œ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/165

๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ข๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐€๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž๐ฌ:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market report provides an exhaustive qualitative and quantitative analysis that will provide insight into the industry.

This Assisted Reproductive Technology Market insight includes data from significant participants such as marketers, industry experts, and investors.

The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market reportโ€™s objective is to provide an exhaustive perspective from all stakeholders for young marketers and entrepreneurs.

Trends and drivers are discussed in the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Report

The global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market report delivers an overview of the global competitive environment.

It provides details about the market, its share, and revenue.

The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market research study recognizes the major growth regions, with the Asia Pacific leading during the forecast period.

๐ƒ๐ข๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ฅ๐ฒ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐€๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก๐ง๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/165

๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐„๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ ๐ž๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐๐ฅ๐จ๐ :

interventional cardiology devices market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/interventional-cardiology-devices-market

threat intelligence market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/threat-intelligence-market

contact lenses market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/contact-lenses-market

3d holographic display and services market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-holographic-display-and-services-market

impact modifiers market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/impact-modifiers-market

carbon footprint management market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/carbon-footprint-management-market

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ :

Emergen research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help clientโ€™s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.