The Additive Masterbatch Market is expected to reach a value of US$ 6.28 billion by the end of 2027

Additive Masterbatch MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Additive Masterbatch Market was estimated at USD 4.59 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 6.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% between 2021 and 2026.
A growing urbanization trend is anticipated to increase the demand for plastic goods in the coming future. Significant infrastructure expansion driven by urbanization will also boost the building and construction industry and increase demand for products made of high-performance plastic. The need for additive masterbatch, which is used to give polymers functional qualities, will increase. Key participants in the global market for additive masterbatch have a good market opportunity due to the rising plastic use in the building sector.
Due to the inherent benefits and strict government emission control rules, automobile OEMs are switching to high-performance polymers in the production of vehicle parts. The ensuing growth in demand for additive masterbatch will be fuelled by the spike in demand for advanced polymers for automotive applications, hence increasing market growth throughout the forecast period. Also, the market for additive masterbatch is quickly gaining pace in the electrical and electronics industry resulting in a growing demand for packaging materials for electrical and electronic items that are aesthetically pleasing, lightweight, and sturdy.
Moreover, the amount of solid trash has increased due to rising industrial production, an expanding global population, and the usage of plastic in everyday products. The governments of several nations have put rigorous restrictions in place to control plastic waste and promote plastic recycling and reuse. Recycling plastic is given functional qualities using additive masterbatch. During the forecast period, increasing plastic recycling and stricter government regulations regarding plastics will propel the global additive masterbatch market's revenue growth.
Segmentation Analysis:
The global Additive Masterbatch Market segmentation includes:
By Type:
• Antimicrobial
• Antioxidant
• Flame-retardant
• Others
The Antimicrobial Additive Masterbatch is thought to be the most significant and fastest-growing masterbatch kind, depending on the type. Due to the rising demand for plastic goods, the masterbatch of antibacterial additives currently has a dominant position.
By Carrier Resin:
• Polyethylene
• Propylene
• Polystyrene
• Others
Polyethylene is the most used form of carrier resin in terms of volume. This is because it has better qualities than other resins.
By End-Use
• Packaging
• Automotive
• Consumer Goods
• Building and Construction
• Agriculture
• Others
In the building and construction sector, plastics are crucial. Due to its expanding use in a wide range of applications, it is anticipated that the demand for plastics in this market will rise.
Regional Analysis:
• North America
• Europe
• The Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• The Middle East and Africa
The Asia Pacific currently has the largest additive masterbatch market and is expected to grow at the quickest rate over the forecasted period. The need for additive masterbatches in the area is rising, driven by the packaging, consumer products, and healthcare sectors.
By 2027, it is anticipated that the growing need for plastics across a variety of end-user industries, such as construction, packaging, and others, would drive expansion in the North American additive masterbatch market. In the upcoming years, demand for additive masterbatches will increase due to growth in the building sector in the US and Canada. The building business in the United States produces structures worth close to $1.4 trillion annually, according to the Construction Association.
Latest Industry Developments:
In March 2016, A. Schulman Inc. proposed expanding the masterbatch production capability of its industrial site in Givet, France. The company's additive and black-and-white masterbatch output is expected to rise as a result of this European expansion.
