New CBD Store Sets up in India and Hopes to Expand the Local Underserved Market

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Store India is a new entrant into the exciting cannabidiol market in the country. The company has high hopes of providing its Indian clients with high quality CBD products, as well as quality information.

“When we carried out feasibility studies on the availability of CBD oil India products, we quickly realized that the market was poorly served. We intend to change all that,” said the COO at CBD Store India”. “It is important that India not be left out of this industry. People elsewhere are enjoying life changes thanks to CBD products. We want to even the field by providing the highest quality cannabidiol products here as well. We also want our customers to access the best information regarding CBD products from us,” he added.

CBD Store India is not the first entrant into the local market. However, they plan on cornering the industry in the region soon. They have in stock international CBD brands similar to what you may find in UK and US stores. They products are fit for all people, including the elderly. Of course, use of CBD products may require the permission of a doctor in some cases.

According to the Operations Manager at CBD Store India, many of their customers previously had to import their cannabidiol products all the way from the United Kingdom and other markets. Now, with a reputable store selling the same high quality products locally, they get to save time and money. They also get lots more options to choose from, he adds. That includes CBD oil, CBD capsules India, and even THC edibles India.

CBD is a chemical compound extracted from cannabis plants. It is legal in India; so long as it does not contain more than 0.3%THC. THC is the chemical compound in cannabis that causes a “high”. CBD, or cannabidiol in full, has been seen to promote and aid many health conditions. Its benefits have been observed to include improved mood, suppressed anxiety, better appetite, better sleep, reduced inflammation, and more. In the US, UK, Canada, and other nations, CBD has become widely accepted for medicinal applications by people suffering from conditions such as depression, anxiety, arthritis, epilepsy, and even cancer.

Without a doubt, many Indians will be happy to source quality cannabidiol extracts from vendors such as CBD Store India. If you would like to get in touch with this company, or to learn more about their services and products, feel free to contact them via the details provided below.