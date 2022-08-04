The Digital Voice Adtech PR Agency Grows Team By Eight
Boutique B2B PR Agency builds out marketing, events and multimedia teams as it responds to needs of a rapidly expanding client rosterLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having recently celebrated its ten year anniversary, B2B adtech specialist PR agency The Digital Voice has now appointed eight new starters, including a leading marketing operations specialist from the fashion industry; bringing its team to 26 across UK and Europe.
Camealia Xavier-Chihota joins as Marketing Lead, having spent many years in marketing operations at leading brands such as River Island, working her way up as a Fashion Buyer before diversifying her skill set in various roles within ecommerce, sales, events, marketing and management.
Meanwhile Akinyi Odhiambo joins the events team as Senior Events Executive; expert writer, storyteller and blog specialist, Jelena Zoric will join the 8-strong writing team as Brand Storyteller; Rosie Hutchinson has been appointed as Events and Content Executive; Noor Sheikh as Social Media executive; Ren Bowman as Tech Social Media Copywriter; Faith Ilori as Junior Marketing Executive; and Rowan Lee-Foyster, Junior Graphic Designer; bringing illustration expertise and even more passion for graphic design to the team.
A number of staff members have also been promoted in recent weeks, with Maryum Sheikh now Press and SEO Lead and Nicole Kotseva having been promoted to Social Media Lead. Team members include leading journalists and content writers, social media specialists, press officers, event managers, podcast producers and graphic designers; with the agency’s offering spanning PR, marketing automation, SEO, social media management, event management, design, podcast and website production, and with consultants on the ground across the UK and Europe.
Julia Linehan, Founder and MD of The Digital Voice, says: “These new starters bring experience, creativity, passion and our signature can-do attitude to our team as we continue to act as a mouthpiece for companies with a lot to say but who need a helping hand to get heard.
“We are proud of the relationships we build, as an outputs-driven agency which overdelivers for clients. We're only just getting started and have huge plans to bring in more tech, more content, more partners, more experts and above all, more heart and soul into all that we do for our loyal partners.”
Indeed, the agency prides itself on becoming an extension of client teams on a long-term basis, with businesses such as impact.com now approaching its ninth year of partnership with the boutique agency.
The Digital Voice also operates a virtual working model, which enables its team to support clients in a range of geographies and to embrace a huge pool of talent. For instance, the award winning boutique PR agency recently added podcast production and website management to its growing offering. In addition, it recently launched a new website and Instagram channel.
The adtech specialist agency’s client roster includes 15 innovative businesses, including long term clients Adnami, Adverty, Brand Metrics, Cavai, Exit Bee, GumGum, impact.com, Lumen Research, multilocal, Optable, Passendo, Playground XYZ, Tailify, Verasity and WhiteBullet, with a number of others on its waiting list.
About The Digital Voice
The Digital Voice is a B2B boutique PR agency with boundless energy for PR, social marketing & virtual experiences and specialising in adtech and martech companies, ranging from startups to those heading for IPO.
Established in 2012 by Founder and MD, Julia Linehan, the team manages PR, Press Distribution, Thought Leadership, Communications, Content, Bylines, Social Media, Award writing, SEO, Marketing Automation, Podcast Production, Website Management, Event Management, Speaker Engagement, Comment opps and Newsjacking.
With exceptional experience of the UK and Nordics markets, they also cover APAC and EMEA. They work with global reach press titles and have extensive local press targets in most key European countries.
The Digital Voice brings brands' voices to life through engaging PR campaigns, awareness-driving communications and immersive virtual experiences. Their extensive experience in digital tech communications means they are experts at managing everything from press distribution and content creation to thought leadership and speaking engagements.
