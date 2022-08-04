Flat Glass Market Report 2022: Global Size, Share, Growth, End-Use Industry and Competitive Analysis

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Flat Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global flat glass market size reached US$ 101.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 144.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.87% during 2022-2027.

Flat glass, also known as plate or sheet glass, is produced by melting soda ash, silica, and sand into a liquid and evenly spreading it in order to obtain flat sheets of the desired thickness. It is a flexible material, despite undergoing extensive thermal and chemical reactions to ensure the toughness of the structure. Flat glass is widely utilized in manufacturing windows, doors, mirrors, solar panels, etc.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising number of technological innovations, such as the preparation of insulated sheet glass using the double-glazing method, is primarily driving the flat glass market. Besides this, the expanding infrastructural projects and the renovations of existing buildings and structures are further propelling the demand for flat glass across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors across the globe. Moreover, the launch of several initiatives by government bodies to minimize the carbon footprint of the construction sector is augmenting the market growth. In line with this, the accelerating need to replace harmful and carbon-intensive construction materials with sheet glass, which is more sustainable in nature, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the increasing popularity of solar power installations, owing to the reducing cost of solar panels, is expected to fuel the flat glass market in the coming years.

Flat Glass Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the flat glass market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• AGC Inc.

• Saint-Gobain

• Koch Industries, Inc.

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

• Central Glass Co., Ltd.

• Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc

• Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

• iecam Group

• Taiwan Glass Ind Corp

• CSG Holding Co. Ltd

• Vitro

• S.A.B. de C.V.

• DB Glass and Shower Door

• Gulf Glass Industries

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global flat glass market on the basis of technology, product type, raw material, end-use, type, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Technology:

• Float Glass

• Sheet Glass

• Rolled Glass

Breakup by Product Type:

• Basic Float Glass

• Toughened Glass

• Coated Glass

• Laminated Glass

• Insulated

• Extra Clear Glass

• Others

Breakup by Raw Material:

• Sand

• Soda Ash

• Recycled Glass

• Dolomite

• Limestone

• Others

Breakup by End-Use:

• Safety and Security

• Solar Control

• Others

Breakup by Type:

• Fabricated

• Non-Fabricated

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Construction

• Automotive

• Solar Energy

• Electronics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

