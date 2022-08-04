Radiographic Testing Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Share, Future Growth

Radiographic testing market presents the market analysis with the regional trend and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiography testing market is a type of non-destructive testing, in which newly manufactured components of many types can be tested to validate the internal structure, and the integrity of the sample. This test can be performed using electromagnetic radiation such as X-rays or gamma rays. Aging infrastructure issues that call for need of maintenance, increase in complexity of different machines and other related structures, demand from different industries such as power & energy and oil & gas, rise in occurrences of infrastructure failure such as power plant leakages, and pipeline explosions that incited the worldwide government to endorse strict safety regulations drive the market. However, high cost of equipment, dearth of experienced and professional workforce, and risks associated with exposure to high radiations are expected to impede the market growth. The growth in number of infrastructure developments and increase in government regulations for maintenance of infrastructure provide several growth opportunities to this market.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

General Electric Company

3DX-RAY

Anritsu

Bosello High Technology srl

PerkinElmer, Inc.

COMET Holding AG

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Nikon Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Contemplating to its segmentation, the global radiographic testing market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, technique, end user, and geography. Based on technology, this market is divided into film radiography, real time radiography (RTR), computed tomography (CT), digital radiography (DR), and computed radiography (CR). According to application, this market is classified into service induced imperfections, welding imperfections, and product form imperfections. According to technique, the market is categorized into surface examination technique, condition monitoring technique, volumetric examination technique, integrity examination technique, and other techniques. Based on the end user, the market is classified into aerospace and defense industries, automotive industries, manufacturing industries, offshore industries, petrochemical industries, power generation industries, and other industries. By geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• The report presents the market analysis of the global radiographic testing market along with the regional trend and future estimations

• It provides extensive information about the market segments from 2016 to 2023 to understand the market dynamics.

• The key factors that drive, hamper, or provide opportunities to the market are provided in the report

• Competitive landscape of the industry along with the profile analysis of market players is provided in the report.

