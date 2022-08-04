Windows and Doors Market Gain To $354 Billion BY 2030 | Material Wood, Metal, Plastic

Rise in disposable income, increase in housing requirement, governmental initiatives to invest in construction-related activities drive the growth of the Market

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research report contains an in-depth analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market dynamics, market size, and market share estimation. In addition, the report outlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Windows and Doors market which is essential to implement strategies and to gain a sustainable growth during the forecasted period. Moreover, a detailed analysis of Covid-19 impact on the global Windows and Doors market is also published in the report.

windows and doors market size was $217,900.0 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $354,483.6million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 impact:

Manufacturing activities of Windows and Doors halted due to implementation of stringent lockdown. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, governments across every nation made social distancing compulsory, due to which, market players faced shortage of labor force. Moreover, restrictions in import & export activities led to supply chain disruptions which further resulted to shortage of raw materials. This in turn, created challenges in carrying out manufacturing in full capacity. Also, most of the construction projects were either delayed or cancelled, especially in the initial stage of the pandemic.

On the basis of material type, the windows & doors market is segmented into wood, metal, and plastic. Metal segment dominated the doors segment owing to its thermal insulation properties, high strength, strong aesthetics, and high utility of this material in the interior doors segment. The residential segment is anticipated to witness increased usage in light commercial & institutional applications, and is anticipated to show the highest growth rate.

Key Segments Covered:

• BY PRODUCT

o Windows

o Doors

• BY MATERIAL

o Wood

o Metal

o Plastic

• BY APPLICATION

o Swinging

o Sliding

o Folding

o Revolving& Others

• BY END-USER

o Residential

o Non-residentialBY



Competitive Landscape: Anderson Corporation, Atrium Corporation, Horton Automatics, JELD-WEN Inc, Lixil Group Corporation, Marvin Windows and Doors, Inc., MI Windows and Doors, Masco Corporation, Pella Corporation, YKK Corporation.

