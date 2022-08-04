Packaging Robots Market Gain To $14.50 Billion BY 2030 | End User Food & Beverage Pharmaceuticals Consumer Products

in packaging, cost reduction owing to robotic packaging systems, and surge in need for automation in industries have boosted the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The research report contains an in-depth analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market dynamics, market size, and market share estimation. In addition, the report outlines the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Packaging Robots market which is essential to implement strategies and to gain a sustainable growth during the forecasted period. Moreover, a detailed analysis of Covid-19 impact on the global Packaging Robots market is also published in the report.

global packaging robots market size was valued at $4.3billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $14.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2030

Download PDF Sample Report : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2286

Covid-19 impact:

Manufacturing activities of Packaging Robots halted due to implementation of stringent lockdown. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, governments across every nation made social distancing compulsory, due to which, market players faced shortage of labor force. Moreover, restrictions in import & export activities led to supply chain disruptions which further resulted to shortage of raw materials. This in turn, created challenges in carrying out manufacturing in full capacity. Also, most of the construction projects were either delayed or cancelled, especially in the initial stage of the pandemic.

Rise in use of robots to boost efficiency in packaging, cost reduction advantages owing to robotic packaging systems, and surge in need for automation in industries have boosted the growth of the global packaging robots market. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic forced several companies to halt their business operations to comply with government regulations to curb the spread of the disease.

Packaging robots are designed to open, fill, transport, palletize, seal, and label for packaging sectors. Packaging robots are used in various industries such as food & beverages, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. The integration of packaging robots technology ensures accuracy and facilitates automation apart from increasing the storage space and operation efficiency. The market driven by surge in demand for automation due to intense competition in e-commerce sector, rise in number of stock-keeping units, and advancements in technology. However, high initial cost and shortage of skilled & trained personnel restrain the packaging robots market growth.

Key Segments Covered:

• BY GRIPPER TYPE

o Clamp

o Claw

o Vacuum

o Others

• BY APPLICATION

o Pick & Place

o Packing

o Palletizing

• BY END USER

o Food & Beverage

o Pharmaceuticals

o Consumer Products

o Logistics

Competitive Landscape: ABB Limited, Krones AG, Fanuc Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Yaskawa America Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bosch Packaging Technology (Robert Bosch GmbH), Brenton Engineering, Kuka Roboter GmbH, and Remtec Automation LLC.

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn