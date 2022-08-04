Every 52 Minutes Someone Dies from an Eating Disorder – and this NFT Plans to Stop it

BopoVerse’s mission is to save lives by creating awareness about cyberbullying and body shaming.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, August 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creators of BopoVerse are making a revolutionary change in the way NFTs and the Metaverse can address the issue of body shaming and eating disorders, which lead one death every 52 minutes ( https://anad.org/eating-disorders-statistics/ ).Founded by three brothers, Idan_D, Sean_D, and Matan_D, BopoVerse is a new and revolutionary Web3 international entertainment brand and community dedicated to treat the second biggest mental health problem in the world – all through the help of the Metaverse and NFTs.The project’s mission is to spread body positivity , self-love, and empowerment through 7,777 limited edition NFTs and art cultural assets, stored as ERC-721 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain, to millions worldwide. Through these cultural assets, BopoVerse will help raise awareness about body positivity and bring confidence to the world in a safe and inclusive space – a place where they are #FreeToBe their best self.“We recognize that hundreds of millions of people are affected by harmful social media content, cyberbullying, and body shaming because of the wrong perception of what is deemed to be the ‘perfect body,’” says Idan_D. “Ultimately, this impacts mental health in a negative way, sometimes causing eating disorders that lead to one death every 52 minutes. This alarming statistic is one of the factors that led us to create BopoVerse, a place to be loved, not judged.”To address this worldwide problem, the first-of-its-kind NFT collection will boast 7,777 digital art women warriors inspired by PLUS PPL – one of the largest digital movements for empowerment and body positivity in the world with more than 120 million brand exposures. In the last two years alone, BopoVerse has helped tens of thousands of women to feel beautiful, loved, and worthy, while providing them with a safe space and digital stage which has even helped to save lives.“Our own lives as obese PPL were tough, and always got bullied from kindergarten to school and high school,” Sean_D states. “Despite this, we always believed that no matter what, we are enough and worthy and with this agenda we grew up. Then, after years as eCommerce entrepreneurs, we felt the pain of PPL like us who got clear disregard on the part of brands and the traditional fashion world we decided to make a change.”For a once-in-a-lifetime chance make an impact and help combat this critical global issue, join the pre-sale at https://www.premint.xyz/bopoverse-official/ About BopoVerseBopoVerse was founded by three brothers, Idan_D, Sean_D, and Matan_D who have always suffered from bullying and cyberbullying because of their weight. The project is an innovative metaverse community promoting empowerment and body positivity for all through digital art and technology built on the Ethereum Blockchain.