New District 4 Leader

Jennifer Perry-Ruzic is the newly elected District Director of District 4, serving communities and clubs in the Peninsula region of the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Perry-Ruzic was recently elected to lead District 4 of Toastmasters International. District 4, also called The Golden Gate District, stretches from the Golden Gate Bridge down the San Francisco Peninsula to Palo Alto and Los Altos Hills. This District consists of 100 clubs serving more than 1,800 members.

Our District’s focus this year is “Bring back the Fun!” After two years of pandemic life, Jennifer and the entire District 4 team are focusing on bringing back the spirit from before: teamwork, camaraderie, support for each other, and most importantly all the good times!

“When I served as Club Growth Director, I was very good at promoting this idea of having fun while pursuing your personal and professional development. I have had many conversations about the true benefits of Toastmasters. To me, Toastmasters is a team sport. When you are an athlete you go to regular practice with your coaches and every once in a while when there's a new skill you want to learn, you'll go to a clinic for that skill. I think of Toastmasters as being the regular practice with your coaches who are your fellow members and who are going to give you tips that will allow you to get better. My clubs have become my second family to me. I really enjoy seeing my fellow club members develop into confident speakers and my fellow district leaders succeed in what they do. I want to give people an opportunity and support them in taking their skill as far as they can. That's how I find enjoyment in Toastmasters!” explained Jennifer.

Jennifer is a member of multiple clubs: GToast, Lightning Luminaries, Point of Order, and Vaanga Pesalam. She is a Distinguished Toastmaster (DTM), which represents the highest level of educational achievement in Toastmasters.

She is looking forward to serving Toastmasters District 4 in her new role: “Something that I have been trying to do since my time as Club Growth Director is to really focus on the teamwork of the district and try out new ideas and technologies. Toastmasters is a great place to try something new. It's a learning lab not just for improving our speeches but also for improving our leadership skills as well. I really feel that we need to bring back the fun. There hasn't been a lot of joy in the world as a whole recently and we need to rediscover the sense of the community and that sense of fun.”

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization's membership exceeds 357,000 in more than 16,600 clubs in 143 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.