SF Bay Area Resident in the world’s largest speech contest

Suraj Venkateswaran will represent District 4 in the World Championship of Public Speaking semi-finals

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- District 4 Has Done It Again!

For the last 3 years in a row, a member of our District has made it to the semi-finals of the World Championship of Public Speaking! Suraj Venkateswaran, our District 4 Champion and semi-finalist this year, is a member of 2 clubs: Lightning Luminaries and Vaanga Pesalam. Here’s a brief summary of his Toastmasters journey:

“Five years ago, I walked into my first Toastmasters meeting for the same reason as countless others: to get over my fear of public speaking. I loved the experience & organization so much that I took on club officer & district roles of increasing responsibility, to share my experience with others. I've always enjoyed contest season in particular: it was an opportunity to learn from the very best around me, and it certainly brought out the best in me. I'm honored to now be representing District 4 at the world championship semi-finals, and grateful for the incredible support of the District 4 TM community.”

This is our chance to support Suraj! The semi-finals are 11am-3pm PST on August 18 and the Finals are 12-2pm PST on August 20. You can find the 2022 Convention Agenda on toastmasters.org (https://www.toastmasters.org/events/2022-international-convention/agenda)

