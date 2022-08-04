LaneAxis Launches Reg. A+ Campaign to Accelerate Growth of Supply Chain Direct Freight Network

LaneAxis Reg. A Campaign Now Live

Company seeks to raise $20 million following two highly successful equity crowdfunds

We challenge anyone to compare our tech stack to any other company in the freight tech industry. Simply put, we can do everything they do – only better - and no one is creating a direct model.” — Rick Burnett | LaneAxis CEO & Founder

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaneAxis Inc., the nation’s first and only proprietary brokerless Direct Freight Network built on a private blockchain and patented software, has launched a Regulation A+ crowdfund campaign to multiply its growth. LaneAxis’ end-to-end supply chain solution has gained widespread attention from all corners of the industry – including shippers, carriers and federal agencies. LaneAxis currently has over 6,000 shareholders.

“The past couple of years have exposed the glaring inadequacies and inefficiencies of the global supply chain,” says LaneAxis CEO & Founder Rick Burnett. “We’ve spent over a decade researching, building and refining a platform that provides true end-to-end visibility. Many of our perceived competitors offer up overused buzzwords such as ‘shipper-to-carrier direct’, ‘real-time visibility’, and ‘actionable data.’ We challenge anyone to compare our tech stack to any other company in the freight tech industry. Simply put, we can do everything they do – only better. But of greatest significance, we are the only company building a true direct network enabling shippers/manufacturers to connect directly with the truckers who are actually hauling their loads. This is the future of the global supply chain.”

LaneAxis intends to utilize the anticipated $20 million raised to expand its outbound call center, marketing and sales teams, as well as ramping up other network initiatives. LaneAxis previously oversubscribed two Regulation Crowdfund (Reg. CF) campaigns, notably raising $5 million in near-record time in 2021. The current Reg. A campaign is powered by DealMaker, a leading technology solution for companies looking to raise capital faster and more efficiently. Since its founding in 2017, nearly 1,000 capital raises have been completed on DealMaker.

Fully-operational and profitable, LaneAxis offers an unprecedented approach to solving the myriad problems afflicting the domestic, and by extension global, supply chain – all problems fully exposed by the pandemic. The solution lies in connecting shippers/manufacturers directly with the 97% of the U.S. trucking industry that is small and independent. These “mom and pop” shops own just a handful of trucks, and in the case of most owner-operators, just a single truck. But it is this largely disenfranchised group that is hauling nearly all the freight throughout the U.S. These small carriers currently acquire loads from three primary sources:

• Large “mega” carriers who outsource their loads to small truckers

• Broker-dominated load boards

• Directly from freight brokers

In all of these instances, large carriers and brokers siphon off a hefty margin from the original amount they were paid by shippers – sometimes as much as 50% - then proceed to lowball small carriers with “table scraps” that often barely allow them to break even. Not only is this bad for small truckers, it’s also bad for shippers who lose visibility of their loads because of the inefficiency and lack of transparency endemic to the largely unregulated brokerage industry. As one owner-operator in the LaneAxis network stated: “Man, you can’t trust them brokers as far as you can see ‘em.”

By dislodging the stranglehold that brokers and 3PLs hold over the industry, LaneAxis is introducing a direct network model that represents the purest and most efficient form of a transportation movement. LaneAxis is doing to brokers what Netflix did to Blockbuster – eliminating the unnecessary middleman by going direct. LaneAxis rises above the status quo and its “competition” by offering:

• Broker-Free Experience

• Direct Connections Between Shippers and Carriers

• Direct Negotiations

• Direct Pay

• Smart Contract Automation

• Immutable Network Data Stored on Blockchain

Aside from its fully approved patent for a “Shipper and Carrier Interaction Optimization Platform” (U.S. Patent 9,928,475), LaneAxis possesses significant additional intellectual property with several patents pending:

NFT minted Certificates of Insurance: LaneAxis has filed a provisional patent application for a "Smart Contract-Based Insurance Certificate Platform" (USPTO Application #63321773). This will eliminate any potential for fraudulent or manipulated Certificates of Insurance as well as reduce over-reliance on paper processes.

Federal Transportation Network: Clogged ports and empty shelves highlight the need for a coordinated federal response to mitigate such supply chain emergencies. Unlike the FAA, which has real-time visibility over all aircraft at all times, no such network exists for the critical trucking industry. LaneAxis has filed a provisional utility patent application (USPTO application #63255460) for a “Federal Transportation Network” platform (FTN). The company has held high-level talks with numerous agencies interested in licensing the solution.

Warehousing Network: Much like the trucking industry, U.S. warehouses are largely independently owned and operated. LaneAxis is partnering with a major company to unify these warehouses into a single, powerhouse network. This further enhances our “end-to-end” solution. Warehouse space can be booked directly through the LaneAxis Network.

“We are solving a big problem and we’re the only company doing it in this manner,” says Elvis Rodrigues, LaneAxis’ Lead Software Architect and Artificial Intelligence Engineer. “Our Network app and ability to connect into federally mandated Electronic Logging Devices allows us to collect dozens of data points and documents, then store them securely on the blockchain. This critical data cannot be manipulated, offering immense value to shipping companies, regulators, and the overall supply chain industry at large.”

About LaneAxis

LaneAxis, Inc., is a proprietary Web3 Direct Freight Network with licensable software products serving multiple business verticals. Our fully patented, end-to-end supply chain visibility network is helping cure the critically damaged freight transportation industry. The LaneAxis Direct Network is focused on eliminating $200 billion in "managed broker fees," 29 billion empty truck miles per year, and streamlining an industry that lacks transparency, trust, and efficiency.

