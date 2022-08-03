Submit Release
HSM Global Partners with Siemon Project in All New Structured Cable Installations

HSM is a leading Global Technology Services provider specializing in Cybersecurity, Forensics, Cloud, Engineering & Managed Services.

ALBERTA, CANADA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HSM Global, a leading worldwide technology services provider, has partnered with Siemon Global Project Services - an innovative network installment group to usher in a brand new structured cable installation system.

From coast to coast, the future of structured cabling including cat6, cat6A, single-mode fiber optic and multi-mode fiber optic; will be backed by Siemon’s 25-year warranty on parts and labor for cable installation to ensure services are delivered with quality and precision.

HSM Global specializes in providing cloud, cybersecurity, forensics and management services to small businesses, enterprises and government agencies. Through technology, the company offers solutions to problems with products, processes and people.

“This partnership will give our customers assurance that their structured cable systems are installed only by the most qualified people in the industry,” said Hazim Gaber, mechanical engineer and CEO of HSM Global and ehZee Engineering corporation.

Operating in 200+ countries globally, HSM provides 24-hour managed service assistance to its clients both on-site and remote. The company’s mission statement is to provide creative solutions through technology and engineering to maximize competitive advantages.

