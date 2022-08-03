Submit Release
News Search

There were 964 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,541 in the last 365 days.

Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases Guide on the Impact of Social Influence on Addiction

Group of Friends Eating Pizza

GAHANNA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown Behavioral Hospital has released a guide on the impact of social influence on addiction. Staying sober can be difficult for many if they’re surrounded by people who are addicts or support their addiction.

Social influence on addiction can be significant. Although the person that had the addiction has to take responsibility for their actions, their environment played a factor in their addiction. Some people need to be removed from their situation before getting better and recovering from addiction.

The social proximity effect is related to the people someone spends time with and the habits they develop. People who spend much time together can often begin to do the same hobbies and enjoy doing them together. This is the same for people with drug addiction, as they may all rely on each other for drugs or do them together.

People in recovery should seek those who will support their new lifestyle. When they can surround themselves with people who aren’t abusing substances, it can help them find other benefits to sobriety and keep them on track.

It becomes easier to recognize when friends have a negative impact on addiction once someone is sober. Some ways to help navigate relationships with friends and stay sober include:

• Thinking about what will be said to old friends before seeing them.
• Not assuming that someone will be able to avoid engaging in new habits.
• Not feeling strong enough to withstand urges while with friends.
• Not going to places where someone and their friends went to use drugs and alcohol.
• Considering taking a sober friend when seeing old friends.
• Giving oneself a certain amount of time with old friends.
• Getting involved in activities and volunteering where new friends can be made.
• Making it a point to have something to occupy themselves and old friends to avoid using.

Georgetown Behavioral Hospital offers quality care from a caring staff and effective, evidence-based programs. If you or someone you know is struggling with severe mental health problems, they should visit the website to learn more about the hospital’s mental health inpatient care programs.

William Slover
Georgetown Behavioral Hospital
email us here

You just read:

Georgetown Behavioral Hospital Releases Guide on the Impact of Social Influence on Addiction

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.