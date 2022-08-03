Submit Release
Art in Embassies Announces New Temporary Exhibitions for Chief of Mission Residences

Art in Embassies (AIE) recently completed the installations of three new temporary art exhibitions at Chief of Mission residences in Canada, Poland, and Slovenia. These installations reflect the Ambassadors’ backgrounds and interests and are a vital part of U.S. diplomacy, serving as touchpoints for diplomatic engagement between U.S. representatives and foreign visitors.

Ambassador David L. Cohen’s residential exhibition in Ottawa centers around works from the American Northeast, especially scenes of Philadelphia and Martha’s Vineyard. In Warsaw, Ambassador Brzezinski showcases dance, movement, and diversity in a variety of media and presentation styles, as well as in the age/generation, national origin, sexual orientation, and gender identity of the artists and their subjects. In Ljubljana, Ambassador Harpootlian’s residence features Southern artists whose works of realism and abstraction express the intersection of the natural world, the human spirit, and art.

To learn more about the exhibits, artists, and pieces, please visit:

Ottawa – https://art.state.gov/portfolio/ottawa_2022/

Warsaw – https://art.state.gov/portfolio/warsaw_2022/

Ljubljana – https://art.state.gov/portfolio/ljubljana_2022/

The U.S. Department of State established the Office of Art in Embassies in 1963, adapting a program that began ten years earlier by the Museum of Modern Art. The exhibitions and collections created by AIE play a vital role in our nation’s public diplomacy. The works are carefully selected to reflect the pride and innovation of America’s cultural sector and to make cross cultural connections in the regions and states in which they are displayed. In 2023, AIE will celebrate its 60th anniversary at the U.S. Department of State.

For further information, please contact Camille Benton at BentonSC@state.gov or visit art.state.gov.

