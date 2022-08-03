Community Leaders Discuss How to Overcome Differences and Inspire Unity

Human rights advocate Ossco Bolton addressed those attending the Friendship Day open house at the Church of Scientology Kansas City. Emma Ashton, social reform officer for the Church of Scientology Kansas City introduced those attending the open house to the human rights educational materials of United for Human Rights.

On Saturday, July 30th, in honor of the International Day of Friendship, Kansas City leaders gathered to discuss fundamental solutions to community challenges.

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Kansas City Missouri police department, over 30 percent of Kansas City homicides so far in 2022 stemmed from arguments. To confront this issue, the Church of Scientology Kansas City held a community open house to discuss how developing strong ties of trust can contribute to the fundamental changes that are urgently needed to create a better community where all are united for the greater good. The event was hosted by the Church of Scientology Kansas City in partnership with the Kansas City chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation.

Speaking at the event was Ossco Bolton, founder of The P.O.S.S.E., a youth organization that trains teens in peer mentoring, team building, leadership, and life skills development. Bolton spoke about his experience as a former gang leader and how he helps youth through “consequential thinking”—considering the likely outcomes of one’s behavior before acting. He said “We need to look at the example we are setting for others, especially our youth. There are so many negative messages out there promoting hate and division and that’s exactly why we need to stop and think about how we can get along and what that will mean for our future.”

Emma Ashton, social reform officer at the Church of Scientology of Kansas City, discussed the precept Try to Treat Others as You Would Want Them to Treat You. This is a positive version of The Golden Rule from The Way to Happiness, a nonreligious moral code written by humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. The Way to Happiness is the first moral code based wholly on common sense. Its purpose is to help arrest the moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust.

Ashton explained how this precept and The Way to Happiness program can help prevent conflicts from occurring in the first place.

“There is so much negativity in society today and the whole purpose of this event is to show people that there are simple solutions to lead a happy life and get along with others no matter our differences,” she said. “If we can all agree to live by these fundamental principles, we can uplift each other instead of tearing each other down and as a result, we can create a brighter future.”

The Church of Scientology sponsors the Kansas City chapter of The Way to Happiness Foundation to address moral issues and their cumulative effect on society. The Way to Happiness has proven results in reducing crime and calming unrest. It has been used effectively in mentoring youth and giving them the guidance they need to make it in life. The Kansas City chapter of The Way to Happiness provides free educational resources to teachers and community groups in addition to organizing community clean-ups and activities for youth.

The Church of Scientology Kansas City is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in November 2019 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community. Its outreach activities are featured in a series of videos on an interactive timeline on the Scientology website.