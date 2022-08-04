U.K.ABROAD Says They Can Beat Passport Delays as British Expats are Urged to Check Passport Validity
EINPresswire.com/ -- British expats have been urged to check their passport validity as Her Majesty's Passport Office experiences delays.
With COVID travel restrictions now largely lifted, there has been a surge in British travellers heading abroad, particularly to Europe for the northern hemisphere summer. This has led to longer wait times to process travel documents.
Many British nationals are concerned about potential passport delays affecting their impending travel plans. U.K.ABROAD’ says their online passport renewal service can beat unnecessary passport delays and prevent travel plans from being disrupted.
U.K.ABROAD is a leading British passport service provider specialising in British Passport renewals, applications and replacements from abroad.
The company has been operating since 2008, and has become the 'go-to' for British expats looking to renew or apply for their British passports from abroad.
Their online passport renewal service is streamlined, easy-to-use and offers a stress-free experience.
U.K.ABROAD's services include:
- Simple, online applications. Click here to get an application started today.
- Safe and secure online payments, powered by Stripe - the world's most secure payment gateway.
- A team of dedicated British passport experts to check application forms & documents and finalise the application on an applicant’s behalf.
- Safe & fast shipment of documents to the relevant government office in the UK.
- Direct doorstep delivery of the new passport.
Here is what one of their thousands of satisfied customers had to say about their experience:
"I had been struggling for some months to renew my British Passport, largely because the online site provided by the UK government is unclear and confusing about what documents I needed to supply. I found U.K.ABROAD on the internet and from the very start the whole process was made easy. It was clear what was required and the whole process was efficient. The staff gave me constant feedback throughout the whole process, and I now have my new passport. Well worth the cost and I will certainly use them again, and recommend them to my friends" - Michael Meredith via Google Reviews.
About U.K.ABROAD
U.K.ABROAD a registered international British document service provider operating since 2008, with a team of experienced British passport specialists who have helped thousands of applicants obtain their British passports from abroad quickly and hassle-free. The company offers a range of services to suit your individual needs, from first-time passport applications to renewals and replacements.
Website:
www.ukabroad.net
Tracey Roberts
