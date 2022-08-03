FauxReal Flowers Flourishes with New Franchise Partner Plus Sales Launch
The up-and-coming flower arrangement company is actively vetting potential franchise partners throughout the country.
This is a fun, exciting opportunity with little upfront cost to get started and a high-profit margin since all of the initial inventory is being recycled and reused from event to event.”RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FauxReal Flowers is kicking off August with a new franchise partner on the heels of its franchise sales launch.
— Lisa Smith
The first franchise territory to close will cover Wilmington, North Carolina, which hits the mark for the brand’s expansion goals. The brand was founded by Lisa Smith and Amber Holmes just two years ago and is already seeing interest from other candidates. “We are hoping to expand in the Carolinas first, then the Southern states, and then work our way North and West in the US,” stated Holmes. The Wilmington location is set to be operational this fall.
For the FauxReal Flowers founders, the move to franchise was born from non-stop demand and the seamless solutions for sustainable, affordable floral arrangements on which the model was built. “We have heard over and over, from Day 1, that renting custom faux flower arrangements is such a great idea and why isn't this option available everywhere,” pointed out Smith. “We feel like it is a great option that everyone, everywhere should have when choosing their wedding or special event florals.”
Since finalizing their company’s franchise development this year, sales efforts have been seeing momentum, says the duo. “We have been getting inquiries from all over the Carolinas and stretching along the east coast begging for us, so we’re hoping to be able to service more areas soon, and franchising was the quickest way,” stated Holmes.
FauxReal Flowers offers faux flower arrangements for rent, founded on the principles of offering customers the look they are seeking, not bound by season. Moreover, the brand offers floral arrangements at a fraction of the cost of the real thing.
“This is a fun, exciting opportunity with little upfront cost to get started and a high-profit margin since all of the initial inventory is being recycled and reused from event to event,” pointed out Smith. “We’ve simplified labor and supplies and made owning a floral business easy and profitable. And especially in today's day and age, it’s a positive, balanced lifestyle to be able to run this business!”
Franchisees experience a detailed training program, plus gain ongoing support and marketing strategies. As for future goals for the company, the duo stated: “We are striving to make our brand the nationwide go-to floral option for weddings and events.”
Limited exclusive territories are available. Visit www.fauxrealflowers.com/franchise to learn how you can jump into this ground floor opportunity and start building your flower rental business.
ABOUT FauxReal Flowers
FauxReal Flowers offers custom faux floral arrangement rentals for special occasions and events. Founded by Lisa Smith and Amber Holmes, the team brings over a decade of wedding experience to their brand, offering in-depth guidance to their franchise partners and to their customers. All flowers, all seasons, and all colors are available. To learn more about owning your own faux floral rental franchise, visit www.fauxrealflowers.com/franchise.
Amber Holmes and Lisa Smith
FauxReal Flowers
+1 984-201-1919
franchise@fauxrealflowers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other