Safi Biosolutions rebranding as Safi Biotherapeutics
This rebranding to Safi Biotherapeutics better represents the pioneering work Safi is undertaking to address the need for increasingly efficient production of allogeneic blood cells for transfusion”CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To better align with Safi Biosolution’s noble and ambitious mission to produce blood cells at multi-unit transfusion scale with viable economics for therapeutic indications, the company will be changing its name to Safi Biotherapeutics, effective immediately.
Safi Biotherapeutics (“Safi Bio”) was launched in 2020 as part of the US Department of Defense funded On-Demand Blood (ODB) program, led by the Uniformed Services University (USU) Center for Biotechnology (known as 4D Bio3). Safi Bio is the sole commercialization partner for blood cell therapy products developed under the ODB program.
Safi Bio’s initial blood cell therapy programs in pre-clinical development include a manufactured Red Blood Cell (mRBC) product for chronic and acute transfusion indications, such as sickle cell disease and chemotherapy-related anemia, and a Neutrophil Progenitor Cell (NPC) for the treatment of severe neutropenia following radiation exposure or chemotherapy.
“This rebranding to Safi Biotherapeutics better represents the pioneering work Safi is undertaking to address the need for increasingly efficient production of allogeneic blood cells for therapeutic transfusion indications” said Safi Bio CEO and Co-founder Doug McConnell. “Our significant progress in this area since our inception just over two years ago is remarkable and attests to the amazing talent we’ve already assembled at this early stage of the company.”
“While blood transfusions are the most prescribed life-saving therapeutic in the world, the active donating population decreases with each passing generation. With the current and future pandemics further exacerbating supply challenges, the need for alternatives to donor-derived blood products increases every year”, McConnell added. “At the same time there are heightened concerns of potential radiological events that will require a stockpile of effective treatments for the severe neutropenia and infection risks that occur following radiation exposures. We aim to develop cellular biotherapeutics that will help address these global healthcare imperatives.”
About Safi Biotherapeutics
Safi Biotherapeutics, Inc., (“Safi Bio”) is an early-stage biotech company developing blood cells that are produced allogeneically, ex vivo, at multi-unit transfusion scale for both U.S. DoD and commercial therapeutic indications. As part of the USU 4D Bio3 On-Demand Blood program, Safi Bio is responsible for leading the regulatory, clinical, and commercial development of the cell therapeutics being developed under the ODB program. Safi Bio has business and research operations in Cambridge, MA and Loughborough UK
