Portwell Launches New COM-HPC Server Type Size E Module with Intel® Xeon® D-2700 Processors
New PCOM-B800GT with PCOM-C800 COM-HPC® Carrier Board Delivers Server-Class Performance and AI/ML Acceleration
The new PCOM-B800GT is driven by a COM-HPC Server Type E module with Intel® Xeon® D-2700 processors (codenamed Ice Lake D), dimensions of COM-HPC Server Type Size E are a mere 200mm x 160mm."”FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com) a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, a Titanium Partner of Intel® Partner Alliance and an Elite level of Solution Integration Partner in the NVIDIA® Partner Network (NPN), announces PCOM-B800GT, the latest addition to its computer-on-module (COM) family. According to Susan Wei, product marketing manager at American Portwell Technology, the new PCOM-B800GT is based on the newly-developed PICMG® COM-HPC® specification: a small form factor embedded computing solution that delivers server-class performance and accelerated AI for rugged applications.
— Susan Wei, Product Marketing Manager
“The new PCOM-B800GT is driven by a COM-HPC Server Type E module with Intel® Xeon® D-2700 processors (codenamed Ice Lake D),” Wei explains. “Dimensions of COM-HPC Server Type Size E are a mere 200mm x 160mm,” she adds.
Features of PCOM-B800GT include DDR4 2933 MT/s up to 1024GB; 8x 10G KR, 1x 2.5GbE, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1/USB 2.0, 2x SATAIII, 2x UART; 48x PCIe lanes: 2x PCIe Gen 4 x16 from CPU (bifurcation support—x16, x8, x4), 2x PCIe Gen 3 x8 (bifurcation support—x8, x4, x2, x1); AI workload acceleration with Intel AVX-512 VNNI (Vector Neural Network Instructions), and Intel DL (Deep Learning) Boost; industrial temperature range from -40°C through +85°C (selected SKUs); TDP 65W to 118W power consumption; on-board TPM 2.0 for hardware-based security.
Portwell’s PCOM-B800GT utilizes the PCOM-C800 carrier board for functional testing and software development.
Perfect for High-Performance Network Computing and Control Applications
According to Robert Feng, senior product marketing director at American Portwell Technology, the new PCOM-B800GT is built for high-performance computing applications including IoT, AI/ML, cell tower base stations, medical equipment, defense systems, networking equipment and appliance, autonomous vehicles, and much more. “PCOM-B800GT is designed to fulfill the growing demand for embedded computers,” says Feng, “to provide high-speed performance with scalability to serve the new and ever-evolving class of embedded edge servers.”
COM & COM-HPC: Less Complexity and Risk; More Flexibility
The computer-on-module (COM) design reduces the complexity and risk of developing and maintaining a product platform, while maintaining high flexibility for future upgrades. “COM-HPC is the perfect solution for customers who need the high-flexibility COM design while also requiring intensive CPU computing capability, large memory capacity and lots of high bandwidth I/Os. Not only that,” Feng continues, “our customers also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the long life span support of 10+ years inherent with PCOM-B800GT.”
About COM-HPC
To complement the COM Express specification and fulfill the growing demand of high-performance computing and more high-bandwidth I/O interfaces, the PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group (PICMG) has developed the COM-HPC (High-Performance Computing) computer-on-module specification. COM-HPC uses the same concept as COM Express, while increasing the connectors from 440 pins to 800 pins to support more expansions, and improves the speed of the I/O interface with PCIe Gen 4 or Gen 5 (32GT/s), USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20Gbps) or USB 4 (40Gbps), and 25G KR signals. COM-HPC has two module types, Server and Client. The COM-HPC Server Type focuses on server applications, providing up to 65 lanes of PCIe, 8 KR Ethernet, and utilizes CPU with TDP of up to 150W. In contrast, the COM-HPC Client Type provides 49 PCIe lanes and multiple media interfaces, featuring high-performance graphics, MIPI-CSI, Soundwire, I²S, etc. And it also provides high-speed networking interfaces of NBase-T and 25GbE KR signals to address the needs of various applications.
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and a Titanium Partner of the Intel Partner Alliance and an Elite level of Solution Integration Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN). American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.
Intel and Xeon are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
Susan Wei
American Portwell Technology
+1 510-403-3393
SusanW@portwell.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn