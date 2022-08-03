NFC Market Size: $54,521 Million by 2028, At a CAGR of 14.8%

Allied Market

Upsurge in adoption of NFC-enabled wearable technology & recent tech advancements in NFC are expected to pave the way for new opportunities in the future.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in need for convenient transfer and security of data, surge in proliferation of smartphones, rise in focus toward providing improved customer experience, and growing demand for contactless payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic drive the global NFC market.

Key market players such as - Broadcom Inc., Identive, Infineon Technologies, MagTek, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Thales Group.

Based on region, North America garnered the major share in 2019, holding nearly two-fifths of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) market, owing to high spending on advanced technologies and developed network architecture in the province. The market across Asia-Pacific, at the same time, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 16.5% throughout the forecast period. This is due to increased adoption and awareness of NFC technology into the transportation and retail industry.

The global Near Field Communication (NFC) industry was estimated at $15.53 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $54.52 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on operating mode, the read/write mode segment contributed to around two-thirds of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) market revenue in 2019 and is expected to rule the roost by 2028. This is attributed to the fact that this mode is witnessing extensive range of applications in the access control, transactions, business cards, marketing, and asset tracking. Simultaneously, the card emulation mode segment would register the fastest CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2028. The rising scope of an NFC enabled mobile device to function as a contactless smart card fuels the growth of the segment.

Based on product type, the NFC readers segment accounted for more than one-third of the global Near Field Communication (NFC) market share in 2019 and is anticipated to retain its dominance by the end of 2028, due to its emerging application areas as well as surge in demand of NFC readers in access control and authentication applications. The NFC tags segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period. The high demand from payments and access control applications fuel the growth of the segment.

Covid-19 scenario -

• The outbreak of covid-19 has given way to increase in demand for contactless solutions, thereby boosting the global Near Field Communication (NFC) market.

• Also, rise in use of smart packaging for healthcare and increase in demand for NFC in emerging medical applications have supplemented the market growth.

Segmental analysis of the market is provided in both qualitative and quantitative aspects. This aids the clients in identifying the most lucrative segment to go on with investments, on the basis of a complete backend analysis concerning the segmental presentation, coupled with brief salutation of the operating organizations and their important developmental activities.

