Web Real-Time Communication Market Size to Reach $45.91 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 41.7%, Predicts AMR Study

Integration of AI with WebRTC & surge in use cases of WebRTC for IoT create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES , August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cost-effective benefits of WebRTC technology, increasing webification of real-time communications, and surge in adoption of WebRTC among enterprises have boosted the growth of the global web real-time communication market.

Major industry players such as - Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dialogic Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Plivo, Quobis, Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc., Tokbox Inc. (Vonage), and Twilio Inc.

The global web real-time communication market was pegged at $2.73 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $45.91 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 41.7% from 2020 to 2027.

By industry vertical, the healthcare segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 43.3% during the forecast period, due to increasing awareness about the benefits of telemedicine & remote patient monitoring. However, the IT & telecom segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-fifth of the global web real-time communication market, owing to rise in demand for a secure, low cost communication medium and surge in strategic alliances, partnership programs, business re-modeling, and product launches in the IT & telecom industry.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 268 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2305

By region, the global web real-time communication market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market. This is due to awareness about the advantages of web real-time communication and high ICT expenditure across various sectors. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 43.4% during the forecast period. This is due to ease in adoption of fast internet connectivity including 4G connections, large population base, massively growing smartphone penetration, rise in competition among telecom service providers, and surge in usage of social media among millennials.

By component, the solution segment dominated the global web real-time communication market in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market, owing to increased adoption among enterprises for applications such as video conferencing, staff meetings, BYOD applications and use of WebRTC as a substitute for VoIP or unified communication solutions. However, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 43.8% during the forecast period, due to the need of enterprises to find suitable WebRTC solutions and help integrate it with other enterprise applications.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2305

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has greatly affected the global web real-time communication industry.

• The major market players are focused on mobilizing to adapt to increasing demand for digital channels for entertainment, information, and education.

• The rapid move to 'work from home' and demand for applications to stay in touch with family members and friends have increased the demand for web real-time communication solutions.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2305

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Online video platform market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

