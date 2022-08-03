Linear Motion System Market Size is projected to reach USD 18 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%: Straits Research

The global linear motion system market size was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 18 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific dominates the global market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Systems that automatically move in one direction are known as linear motion systems . All linear motion systems include a drive to assist in carrying the load, a guide system to control the load, and sealing to protect the system's internal components. They are widely used in equipment, tech platforms, and various other operations, such as printing, scanning, and food processing. Linear motion systems, which also provide high performance, speed, and precision under challenging environmental conditions, are used to transfer industrial payloads.

To achieve greater precision, flexibility, reliability, and efficiency while using less energy, technology is moving away from hydraulic and pneumatic systems and toward electromechanical systems, one of the numerous drivers driving the industry. The primary reason propelling the market's growth is the rising industrialization, the desire for digital transformation, and the adoption of automated systems in different sectors.





Increasing Demand for Automation in Primary Packaging Spurs the Global Linear Motion System Market

Packaging operations can now accomplish more with fewer, owing to advancements in automation technology across the board. The next step is taken by new mechatronic solutions, which combine the principles of mechanical and electronic engineering to create more adaptable and versatile machinery. The efficiency of manufacturing installations in the food and packaging industries today includes final goods with ever-shorter life cycles, seasonal variations in production quantities and ranges, new materials, and production techniques (coated, uncoated papers, and wrappers).

Rapid changeovers are now necessary for packaging operations, whether from contract packagers with tiny lot sizes or big manufacturers who switch between uniform, mass-produced products and personalized products on the same lines. Manufacturers of food and beverages face ongoing pressure to increase the number of packaging options available for their products without sacrificing production. Improved cycle times, quicker format changes, and higher production depend on flexible systems.

High expectations for the finished product are also reflected in the production systems. Strict legal, hygienic, and production technology standards must be followed. Machines and parts that are simple to clean and resistant to corrosion ensure hygienically perfect finished goods. Many packaging techniques are used during the primary packaging stage, which comes after the production process. Highly effective processes are provided via links with integrated or independent space-saving buffer systems. These elements are causing the use of the linear motion system to rise.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 18 Billion by 2030 CAGR 7.5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, End-User, Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Bosch Rexroth AG (Robert Bosch GmbH), Schneeberger Group, Ewellix AB, Hiwin Corporation, Thomson Industries Inc., Nippon Bearing Co. Ltd, NSK Ltd, HepcoMotion Inc., THK Co. Ltd, Timken Company, Rockwell Automation Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, and Lintech Corporation Key Market Opportunities Technological Evolution Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Automation in Primary Packaging

Digital Transformation in Industries and Growing Emphasis on Quality Inspection and Safety

Technological Evolution Generates New Opportunities for the Global Linear Motion System Market

The evolving technology in linear motion systems allows the products to have applicability in product selection and sizing, automated ordering and delivering, commissioning, operations, and service and maintenance. Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0 still drive linear shaft designs, especially in the feedback devices used to close the servo loops. These devices, coupled with intelligent controllers , provide a wide array of data on motor health to upstream systems and crucial information about the mechanical elements that make up the machine axes. Smart products and customized solutions are pivotal in linear motion by adding onboard intelligence to the products. Future trends also include continued innovation on improved magnetics, size reduction, robust and lower-cost feedback elements, and a large variety of sealing options for different market requirements. Such factors create lucrative opportunities for the linear motion system.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominates the global market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Growth in the manufacturing of diverse linear motion systems is caused by the rising degree of miniaturization in various application domains. The market is also anticipated to be driven by the increased adoption of linear actuators and other systems. Due to the increased use of motion systems brought on by the vast deployment of the electronic and automobile manufacturing industries, China now leads the region. The industry under study has significant room for expansion as other economies in the region, like India, also experience rapid market growth.

Europe is the second largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 4.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. The motor vehicle industry in the European Union is one of the world's largest private investors in R&D. The European Commission encourages international technology harmonization and provides funding for research and development efforts to increase competition in the automobile sector and maintain its technological leadership. Additionally, the German automobile industry, which leads the world in technological advancements in the sector, integrates various technology. Over the past few years, the nation's automotive industry has seen substantial changes because of the government's strong backing and rising investments from well-known automakers like BMW, Ford, and Jaguar. As a result, the automobile sector became one of the significant users of linear motion systems in Europe, contributing to the local market expansion.

North America is the third largest region. Equipment production has altered as electronics become more and more miniature. Manufacturers of linear motion systems increasingly emphasize creating small, trouble-free, and re-lubrication-free solutions. This is anticipated to be one of the most significant market developments in the near future. Manufacturers creating industry 4.0 components suitable for enterprise-level connection is another market trend. Numerous North American-based businesses develop new products.





Key Highlights

was valued at USD 9.5 billion in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 18 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). By type , the global linear motion system market is segmented into Single-Axis and Multi-Axis Linear Motion Systems. The Multi-Axis segment occupies the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period.

, the global linear motion system market is segmented into Single-Axis and Multi-Axis Linear Motion Systems. The Multi-Axis segment occupies the largest market share and is expected to grow at a over the forecast period. By end-user , the global linear motion system market is segmented into Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductor, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Healthcare, and Others. The Manufacturing industry occupies the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.

, the global linear motion system market is segmented into Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductor, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Healthcare, and Others. The Manufacturing industry occupies the largest market share and is estimated to grow at a over the forecast period. By region, the global linear motion system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. APAC holds the leading position in the market.





The prominent players in the global linear motion system market are

Bosch Rexroth AG (Robert Bosch GmbH)

Schneeberger Group

Ewellix AB

Hiwin Corporation

Thomson Industries Inc.

Nippon Bearing Co. Ltd

NSK Ltd, HepcoMotion Inc.

THK Co. Ltd

Timken Company

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Lintech Corporation

Global Linear Motion System Market: Segmentation

By Type

Single-Axis Linear Motion System

Multi-Axis Linear Motion System

By End-User

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductor

Manufacturing

Aerospace

Healthcare

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

In July 2022 , Bosch Rexroth acquired Lincolnshire, Illinois-based HydraForce, Inc. to grow its hydraulics division (USA). With 2,100 employees across six manufacturing facilities in the United States, Brazil, Great Britain, and China, HydraForce designs and produces compact hydraulic valves and systems. The purchasing price won't be made public. The deal needs to receive antitrust authorization.

, Bosch Rexroth acquired Lincolnshire, Illinois-based HydraForce, Inc. to grow its hydraulics division (USA). With 2,100 employees across six manufacturing facilities in the United States, Brazil, Great Britain, and China, HydraForce designs and produces compact hydraulic valves and systems. The purchasing price won't be made public. The deal needs to receive antitrust authorization. In July 2022, Bosch Rexroth expanded on its Elion product line for the electrification of off-highway vehicles with the BRUSA HyPower solutions, allowing clients to integrate electric drive topologies swiftly. Operating without producing local emissions makes mobile working devices used in construction, agriculture, logistics, or public services more ecologically friendly and quieter.





