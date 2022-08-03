Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market 2022-2027 - Primary Demand For Fish Meal And Fish Oils Is Due To Animal Feed In Agriculture

Reports And Data

The Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market was valued at USD 8.87 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 15.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market was valued at USD 8.87 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 15.8 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8%. Fishmeal is the flour processed out of the fish after milling and drying the fish and its selective body parts, whereas animal oil is that the brown or yellow liquid extracted out by pressing the cooked fish. The fishmeal & fish oil are majorly utilized as an additive within the animal and fish feeds. Both fishmeal and animal oil are employed as high protein ingredients within the feeds given to farmland animals and farmed fishes. Fish oil is majorly utilized in the farm fish feeds with a minor share used in land animal feeds.

Moreover, fishmeal isn't fed directly (undiluted) to the animals as a feed additive. It has to be added in animal feeds by following typical inclusion rates for fishmeal, which vary among different feeds. The assembly of fishmeal and animal oil utilizes different species of fishes. However, oily fish species like anchoveta fish are usually used.

Fish meal is considered an exceptional source of protein for all farmed and aqua cultured animals. It is rich in essential amino acids, particularly lysine, cysteine, methionine, and tryptophan, which are key limiting amino acids for growth and productivity in the notable farmed species. Animal health is improved with fish meal and fish oils in their diet. The inclusion of fish meal & fish oil in animal feed results in improved production efficiencies across all major farmed species. It has the potential for the dietary manipulation of tissue/product composition to produce 'healthier' foods for use in the human food chain. The waste products of animals fed fish meal and fish oil contain less nitrogen and phosphorus, reducing the environmental impact of effluent disposal Fish meal is a commercial product obtained from bones of wild-caught small marine fishes. The procedure includes fish trimmings or drying fish and then crushing it.

Get a sample of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3370

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Fishmeal & Fish Oil market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway),

• Croda International Plc. (U.K.),

• Oceana Group Limited (South Africa),

• Others

Purchase Premium Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/3370

Market Segmentation:

Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market Segmentation based On the basis of source:

• Salmon & trout

• Crustaceans

• Marine fish

• Others (eels, crabs, and lobsters)

Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market Segmentation based On the basis of livestock application:

• Aquatic animals

• Poultry

• Swine

• Others (equine and other marine species)

Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market Segmentation based On the basis of industrial application:

• Aquaculture

• Pharmaceuticals

• Fertilizers

For comprehensive coverage, the report discusses growth prospects, opportunities, and challenges. The market report considers various key factors across the leading regions.

Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3370

Thank you for reading our research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer you the best suited report at the earliest.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.