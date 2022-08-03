Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market Grow at 8.31% CAGR, Complete Business Forecast 2022 to 2030

Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Packaging Market

The global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market is predicted to garner $1.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2030.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market accrued $0.65 billion in 2021, and is predicted to garner $1.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Product advancements and demand for electrostatic discharge trays in biodegradable packaging and other end-use industries drive electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market growth. Rise in internet penetration and surge in consumer electronics e-commerce sales boosts popularity of electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays. Furthermore, rise in investments in recyclable electrostatic discharge trays by large number of product manufacturers will open new growth opportunities for the market.

Key players profiled in the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market research report are Smurfit Kappa Group, Tandem Equipment Sales Inc., BASF SE, Desco Industries, DowDuPont, Conductive Containers Inc., PPG Industries, TIP Corporation, Elcom (UK) Ltd., and Global Statclean Systems.

COVID-19 Scenario

• Outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market due to lockdown and transportation ban affecting demand and supply of electronics goods.

• The COVID-19 pandemic also impacted import and export of raw materials and equipment for which electrostatic discharge trays are used.

• Shutting of manufacturing units due to government-imposed lockdowns during the COVID period hampered the market growth.

• The report offers detailed segmentation of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market based on end-user and region.

Based on the end-user, the consumer electronics and computer peripheral segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021, contributing to two-fifths of the overall share of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market. However, the automotive industry segment is predicted to record the highest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Based on the region, the North America contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the overall share of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market. However, the Asia-Pacific electrostatic discharge (ESD) trays market is set to register the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030.

