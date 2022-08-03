Việt Nam calls for restraint from all parties in Taiwan situation: Foreign ministry spokesperson

VIETNAM, August 3 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Wednesday called for restraint from all parties as tensions intensify in the Taiwan Strait during United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

“Việt Nam persists in implementing the ‘One China’ principle and hopes relevant parties exercise restraint, refrain from escalating the situation in the Taiwan Strait, and actively contribute to the maintenance of peace and stability, promoting cooperation and development of the region and the world,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng said in a statement on the controversial visit by the US House Speaker.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday in a trip meant to showcase “unwavering American commitment” to Taiwan, which has drawn sharp criticism from China, including threats of targeted military actions in response. — VNS