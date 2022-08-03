Submit Release
News Search

There were 967 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,528 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam calls for restraint from all parties in Taiwan situation: Foreign ministry spokesperson

VIETNAM, August 3 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Wednesday called for restraint from all parties as tensions intensify in the Taiwan Strait during United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

“Việt Nam persists in implementing the ‘One China’ principle and hopes relevant parties exercise restraint, refrain from escalating the situation in the Taiwan Strait, and actively contribute to the maintenance of peace and stability, promoting cooperation and development of the region and the world,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng said in a statement on the controversial visit by the US House Speaker.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday in a trip meant to showcase “unwavering American commitment” to Taiwan, which has drawn sharp criticism from China, including threats of targeted military actions in response. — VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam calls for restraint from all parties in Taiwan situation: Foreign ministry spokesperson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.